Nick Saban gives crucial injury update on Brian Robinson jr.

Alabama football’s starting running back Brian Robinson’s status was classified as day-to-day by Nick Saban today, in a press conference ahead of the showdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Robinson suffered a rib injury late in the game against Florida on Saturday.

Before the injury, Robinson picked up 75 yards on 14 attempts, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added a touchdown run to bring his season tally to two.

“Got banged up a little bit in the end,” Saban said, “Bruised his ribs or something. I think he will be OK.”

In the game against Florida, Robinson and Jase McClellan were the only two backs receiving carries. This could mean we see more of Trey Sanders against Southern Miss this Saturday if Robinson can’t go.

Robinson has been the premiere back this season in what is essentially a running back-by-committee up to this point this year. He’s gained 208 yards on 37 carries to go along with the aforementioned two TDs on the year.

