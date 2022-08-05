Nick Saban defends ‘rebuilding year’ comments

Earlier this week, Nick Saban called Alabama’s 2021 season a rebuilding year.

Saban’s comments were not perceived very well as many people viewed his comments as an excuse for the national title loss against Georgia. However, his goal was to state that the Tide had to refill a lot of lost production and relied on inexperienced players who hadn’t had substantial playing time before to make up for it.

Saban stood by his comments again today, saying, “I don’t think our standard is like everybody else’s standard.”

He is flexing his muscles by saying that even a rebuilding year for him would be the best season in program history for most teams. He is clearly displeased with people refusing to see his point yet again this summer.

Nick Saban on calling last season a rebuilding year after Alabama won the SEC championship and was the national runner-up: "I don't think our standard is like everybody else's standard." pic.twitter.com/8vDaTI90Ls — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 4, 2022

