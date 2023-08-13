Nick Bosa's holdout gets considerably more expensive, as of today

The Nick Bosa holdout officially becomes considerably more expensive today.

As a player in his fifth-year option, Bosa's fines include $40,000 for each day of training camp missed. Per Article 7, Section 7(h) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Bosa also can be fined a regular-season game check for each preseason game boycotted.

At a base salary of $17.859 million, Bosa can be fined $992,166 for missing today's preseason game against the Raiders.

The CBA does not prevent the 49ers from waiving the fines, which they likely will do. If they won't, it will become even more difficult to get one of the best defensive players in football under contract.

There has been no sense of acrimony regarding Bosa's absence. Recently, coach Mike Shanahan shrugged at the fact that Bosa is missing preparation time.

The question becomes identifying an agreed deadline. Presumably, the 49ers want Bosa to be back in the fold in time for the practice week before the team's Week One game against the Steelers. Just before that, both sides will go to their bottom-line positions — and ideally they will meet in the middle.