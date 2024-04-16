How NHL tiebreaker procedures would determine who gets into the playoffs

The NHL is down to the final games of the regular season and the standings are tight.

So here is a reminder of the NHL's tiebreaking procedure if two or more teams end up with the same number of points.

Regulation wins Regulation and overtime wins Total wins Most points earned in head-to-head competition: If teams had an uneven number of meetings, the first game played in the city that has the extra game is excluded. Goal differential Total goals

Why is this important? There are two points separating the four teams in contention for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Washington Capitals lead because they have 89 points and 31 regulation wins. The Detroit Red Wings have 89 and 27. If they both win Tuesday and finish with 91 points, the Capitals have the edge.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (88 points) lead the group with 32 regulation wins. If the Capitals, Red Wings and Penguins end up with 90 points, the Penguins get in. The same would apply if those three teams and the Flyers (87 points) end up with 89 points.

The Flyers and Capitals play each other in Philadelphia on Tuesday in their season finale. Let's assume the Penguins and Red Wings lose their finales in regulation and the Flyers beat the Capitals in regulation.

The Flyers, Capitals and Red Wings would tie at 89 points, leaving Detroit out because of the fewest regulation wins.

The Capitals and Flyers would tie at 31 regulation wins, 35 regulation/overtime wins and 39 total wins. The Flyers have the odd game, so the Capitals' 4-3 shootout win in Philadelphia is tossed out. The Capitals won in Washington and a Flyers win Tuesday would give both teams two points in the head-to-head series.

Then it comes down to goal differential and the Capitals have the worst goal differential between the teams (-38 to -25 through Monday.

Under that scenario, the Flyers would squeak into the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Tiebreakers could decide who gets in