Who's in 2024 NHL playoffs? Tracking standings, playoff bracket, tiebreakers, scenarios

The New York Islanders have multiple ways to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night, which would leave just one opening in the NHL's postseason field.

Also Monday, the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and idle Vancouver Canucks can clinch the three remaining division titles. The Rangers also can clinch the Eastern Conference title and the top overall record in the league and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

Three of the teams battling for the second wild-card spot are in action. The Washington Capitals (87 points) lead the Detroit Red Wings (87) in tiebreakers and the Pittsburgh Penguins (86) by one point. The Philadelphia Flyers (87) are idle Monday.

Four nights remain in the regular season. Here's where the playoff races stand before Monday's games:

Who's in the NHL playoffs?

The New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning have clinched in the East.

The Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights have clinched in the West.

Who can clinch a playoff berth today?

The Islanders will clinch a playoff berth and the third seed in the Metropolitan Division if they beat the New Jersey Devils. They also will get in the playoffs if they get one point vs. the Devils and either of the following occurs: the Red Wings lose to the Montreal Canadiens or the Capitals lose to the Boston Bruins. Other options for the Islanders clinching on Monday: the Red Wings and Bruins lose in regulation OR the Red Wings or Capitals lose in regulation and the Penguins lose to the Nashville Predators.

The Rangers will clinch the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference and Presidents' Trophy titles if they beat the .Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division title if they beat the Capitals.

The idle Canucks will clinch the Pacific Division title if the Edmonton Oilers lose to the San Jose Sharks.

The Predators will clinch the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference if they get at least a point against the Penguins.

NHL games today

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings, 7

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 7

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers, 7:30

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, 9:30

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30

NHL Eastern Conference standings 2023-24

Metropolitan Division

x-New York Rangers (112 points)

x-Carolina Hurricanes (111)

New York Islanders (90)

Atlantic Division

x-Boston Bruins (109)

x-Florida Panthers (108)

x-Toronto Maple Leafs (102)

Wild card

x-Tampa Bay Lightning (96)

Washington Capitals (87)

Remaining teams

Detroit Red Wings (87), Philadelphia Flyers (87), Pittsburgh Penguins (86), z-Buffalo Sabres (82), z-New Jersey Devils (81), z-Ottawa Senators (76), z-Montreal Canadiens (74), z-Columbus Blue Jackets (64)

x-clinched playoff spot; z-eliminated

NHL Western Conference Standings 2023-24

Central Division

y-Dallas Stars (111)

x-Winnipeg Jets (106)

x-Colorado Avalanche (105)

Pacific Division

x-Vancouver Canucks (107)

x-Edmonton Oilers (102)

x-Los Angeles Kings (97)

Wild card

x-Nashville Predators (99)

x-Vegas Golden Knights (96)

Remaining teams

z-St. Louis Blues (91), z-Minnesota Wild (85), z-Calgary Flames (79), z-Seattle Kraken (79), z-Arizona Coyotes (75), z-Anaheim Ducks (57), z-Chicago Blackhawks (51), z-San Jose Sharks (47)

x-clinched playoff spot; y-clinched division title; z-eliminated

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Eastern Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended April 14:

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. New York Islanders (M3)

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Florida Panthers (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: M - Metropolitan Division. A - Atlantic Division. WC - wild card

NHL Western Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Western Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended April 14:

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (WC2)

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (C3)

Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (P3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: P - Pacific Division. C - Central Division. WC - wild card

What is the tiebreaker procedure for the NHL playoffs?

If two or more teams are tied in points at the end of the regular season, here are the tiebreakers:

Regulation wins Regulation and overtime wins Total wins Most points earned in head-to-head competition: If teams had an uneven number of meetings, the first game played in the city that has the extra game is excluded. Goal differential Total goals.

When does the NHL regular season end?

The NHL regular season is scheduled to end on April 18 with six games.

When do the Stanley Cup playoffs begin?

They're scheduled to begin on April 20. The last possible day of the Stanley Cup Final is June 24.

