Sharks trade Nick Bonino to Penguins for draft picks in three-team deal

Sharks trade Bonino to Penguins in three-team deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks are kicking off Trade Deadline day.

San Jose traded forward Nick Bonino in a three-team deal, the team confirmed Friday morning.

Elliotte Friedman first reported the news.

The trade involves three separate transactions, per the Sharks:

San Jose trades Bonino and their 2024 fifth-round draft selection to Montreal in exchange for the rights to Arvid Henrikson.

San Jose trades defenseman Tony Sund to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pittsburgh’s conditional 2024 fifth-round draft selection and Pittsburgh’s 2023 seventh-round draft selection. The conditional 2024 fifth-round selection will become a 2024 fourth-round selection if Pittsburgh advances to the 2023 Eastern Conference Final.

Montreal trades Bonino to Pittsburgh in exchange for Sund and will retain 50% of Bonino’s salary.

“Nick has been a quality, veteran teammate on and off the ice during his time in San Jose,” general manager Mike Grier said. “He deserves the opportunity to play in the Playoffs and we’re pleased we can place him in familiar surroundings and acquire assets that can help our organization in the future.”