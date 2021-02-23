NHL roundup: Panthers ride 29-shot period to win

NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers, with a record-setting second period, defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Monday night at Sunrise, Fla.

Trailing 1-0, Florida changed the game's momentum with its gigantic second period, scoring twice and outshooting Dallas 29-4. That set a record for most shots on goal for any period in franchise history. It was also a record defensively for Dallas.

The Panthers got goals from defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Keith Yandle and an empty-netter from Aleksander Barkov . Florida's Chris Driedger made 24 saves. Anton Khudobin matched a career high with 49 saves for the Stars, who got a goal from Blake Comeau.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 5-0-0 this season following a loss. Overall, the Panthers have won six of their past eight games. The Stars, who have not won a game since Feb. 2, lost their sixth straight contest (0-3-3).

Kings 3, Blues 0

Jonathan Quick earned his 54th career shutout -- and his second in three games -- as visiting Los Angeles defeated St. Louis. Quick made 31 saves as the Kings won their fifth consecutive game.

Dustin Brown scored twice for the Kings, giving him seven goals in his past eight games. Gabriel Vilardi also scored.

Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues. St. Louis defenseman Carl Gunnarsson sustained a right leg injury during the second period.

Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 0

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for his third shutout of the season, Alex Tuch scored two goals and Vegas beat Colorado in Denver.

Jonathan Marchessault also had a goal and William Karlsson added two assists for Vegas, which earned a split of the four-game set with Colorado. Fleury was in net for all four, and his two wins were both shutouts. His 64 career shutouts tie him with Henrik Lundqvist for 16th all-time.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for the Avalanche. Colorado had won the last two games between the teams, including a 3-2 victory at Lake Tahoe on Saturday night.

Flames 3, Maple Leafs 0

Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan each had a goal and an assist, David Rittich earned his fourth career shutout and Calgary won at Toronto.

Rittich, playing in his sixth game of the season, stopped 34 shots to earn his first win of the campaign and end the Flames' three-game losing streak. Sam Bennett also scored for Calgary, and Rasmus Andersson added two assists.

Toronto had a three-game winning streak stopped. Also ending was Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews' 16-game streak of having at least one point.

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2

Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal nearly midway through the third period as Tampa Bay broke a two-game losing streak by beating Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each notched a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn had an empty-netter for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 34 saves to move to 10-3-1. Rookie Alex Barre-Boulet made his NHL debut centering the fourth line, skated on the second power-play unit and logged 12:11 of ice time.

Carolina's Jesper Fast netted goals at even strength and on the power play, and James Reimer stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Islanders 3, Sabres 2

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:52 left as New York edged Buffalo in Uniondale, N.Y.

Pageau put home the rebound of a shot by Oliver Wahlstrom to cap a power play generated when the Sabres' Riley Sheahan was whistled for tripping with 6:35 left.

Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak. New York goalie Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves.

Coyotes 4, Ducks 3

Christian Dvorak scored on a power play and on a penalty shot to help Arizona rally past Anaheim in Glendale, Ariz. It just the fourth time in team history that the Coyotes recovered from a deficit of at least three goals to win in regulation.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves for Arizona, which trailed 3-0 early in the second period.

Anaheim's Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored, Max Comtois had two assists and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Ducks, who have lost a season-high four straight.

--Field Level Media

