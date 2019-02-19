NHL: Ice hockey commentator in close call as puck avoids head by fractions



A veteran ice hockey commentator is fortunate to be alive after a terrifying close call during a match.

NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire was commentating on the NHL contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets when a stray puck came hurtling towards his face.

Standing between the benches to provide colour commentary of the game, McGuire barely avoided serious injury when the puck left Columbus’ zone and flew within centimetres of his head.

McGuire was so close to suffering a sickening injury. Pic: NBC Sports

The speed at which the puck was travelling meant the television veteran didn’t even see it as it missed him by a whisker.

McGuire belatedly threw his arms up to cover his face as the flying disc whizzed past him and clattered into a camera.

Fans erupted over the incident on social media, insisting the commentator was lucky not to have died (or at least been severely maimed).





Jeez, Pierre McGuire almost got decapitated by an errant puck — Zach Shanker (@Zach_Nighthawk) February 19, 2019





My friends…we almost lost Pierre McGuire. pic.twitter.com/tVIXSFdo9Q — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) February 19, 2019





talk about a close call. puck beats face in rock-paper-scissors. lucky for Pierre McGuire…

it never got that far… Game of inches.@DenverChannel @NHL @Avalanche –> pic.twitter.com/sCGaA7Uer3 — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) February 19, 2019





I've watched this about 20 times and can't believe how close Pierre McGuire came to a very horrific night. pic.twitter.com/V9eA2Lhnoz — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 19, 2019





McGuire had a puck come so close to hitting him in the head https://t.co/j7nywjWW8q — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) February 19, 2019





Thankfully, it appears that nobody was hurt and McGuire’s spectacles also escaped unscathed.

In fact, the 57-year-old was able to joke about it afterwards.

“You can’t get involved in the field of play,” he said.

“So, keep your hands down.”

