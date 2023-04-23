NHL highlights: Matthew Tkachuk cheap shots Garnet Hathaway with cross check

Nick Goss
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk plays on the edge as a true power forward, but he crossed the line at the end of the first period in Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

Tkachuk was given a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway after the first period buzzer had already sounded. It was a dirty hit right to the ribs, and it caused Hathaway to stay down on the ice for a few minutes before he was able to skate toward the locker room.

The Panthers star was lucky to escape a major penalty. Tkachuk's cheap shot is absolutely deserving of further discipline from the NHL -- players have been fined for a lot less.

The Bruins ultimately made Tkachuk pay by scoring on the ensuing power play to begin the second period.

Tkachuk was drilled by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy on a huge hit earlier in the period. Overall, it was a very physical 20 minutes of playoff hockey.

The Bruins entered Sunday leading this first-round playoff series 2-1.