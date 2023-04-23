NHL highlights: Matthew Tkachuk cheap shots Garnet Hathaway with cross check

WATCH: Tkachuk cheap shots Hathaway with cross check after whistle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk plays on the edge as a true power forward, but he crossed the line at the end of the first period in Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

Tkachuk was given a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway after the first period buzzer had already sounded. It was a dirty hit right to the ribs, and it caused Hathaway to stay down on the ice for a few minutes before he was able to skate toward the locker room.

The Panthers star was lucky to escape a major penalty. Tkachuk's cheap shot is absolutely deserving of further discipline from the NHL -- players have been fined for a lot less.

The Bruins ultimately made Tkachuk pay by scoring on the ensuing power play to begin the second period.

Pretty passing. Pretty goal.



The Bruins are leading the way so far in Game 4. Catch all the action on Sportsnet One.

Tkachuk was drilled by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy on a huge hit earlier in the period. Overall, it was a very physical 20 minutes of playoff hockey.

The Bruins entered Sunday leading this first-round playoff series 2-1.