NHL announces date for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field between Blackhawks and Blues

CHICAGO — The National Hockey League took to social media Wednesday to announce the date when the Chicago Blackhawks and St Louis Blues will square off in the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

According to the NHL, the 2024 Winter Classic will take place on Dec. 31, 2024, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Traditionally a one-game event held outdoors around New Years, the NHL Winter Classic began being played in 2008.

In it’s second iteration in 2009, the Winter Classic made its first appearance at Wrigley Field, where the Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings during a nationally-televised game that had the highest American television ratings of any hockey game in 33 years.

The Seattle Kraken defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the matchup last year, 3-0, notching the first shutout in the event’s history.

For more information about the NHL Winter Classic, visit the NHL’s website online.

