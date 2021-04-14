NFLPA, league at odds over offseason workouts

NFL teams are scheduled to begin the first wave of voluntary offseason workouts next week, but the NFLPA is pushing to keep those sessions virtual. Led by Browns center JC Tretter, the NFL player’s association is fighting to keep those workouts, as well as the mandatory minicamp after the NFL draft, on a virtual attendance basis.

Tretter and the players believe the sessions can be completed effectively via remote instruction, as they were last year. In a statement to players, Tretter and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith recommended that players not attend the workouts in person due to concerns over travel, COVID-19 restrictions and the ability to capably work out on their own that they demonstrated last year.

The letter stressed the voluntary status of the workouts. NFL teams strongly encourage all players to participate but the league has no recourse against players who choose to not attend, either in person or virtually.

The Denver Broncos players have already made it known they will not attend. Other teams are expected to follow suit. No word yet on the Browns, but with Tretter as the NFLPA president and a strong presence in the Cleveland locker room, expect something soon.