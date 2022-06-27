NFLPA’s decision in new CBA could be decisive for Watson, Browns

When Deshaun Watson’s hearing starts on Tuesday, it seems like it doesn’t matter what independent arbitrator Sue Robinson decides. The multi-step process does include a hearing by her where the NFL and NFLPA argue the case. Robinson makes a decision but her decision is only final if she decides the Cleveland Browns quarterback did not violate the league’s policies.

If she decides Watson’s actions were against the NFL’s conduct policy and hands down discipline, either the NFL or NFLPA can appeal the punishment… to Roger Goodell.

In that way, the only thing different in player discipline between the old collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the new one is if a player is found not to be in violation. Otherwise, all it did is add an extra step before Goodell rules whatever way he wants.

Based on rumors, it seems Goodell is going to want to throw the book at Watson.

During CBA negotiations, the NFLPA pushed back on Goodell’s power as judge, juror and executioner in player conduct matters. They also decided it wasn’t a particularly important fight.

Overall, the NFLPA focused on winning battles in areas that impacted all or most of the players instead of ones that related to just a few. While the players’ association will fight for Watson and others when the time comes, during CBA negotiations the good of the whole outweighed the good of the few.

The decision to give up the battle over payer discipline, except in case a player was found to not be in violation by the arbitrator, looms large for Watson and the Browns.