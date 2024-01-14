NFL Wild Card Sunday: Packers vs. Cowboys scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have everything they need to win it all. But will the Packers stop them barely after they've gotten started? (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are on a mission. After decades of playoff disappointment, they've got everything going for them. They've got the right personnel. They've got the right coaches. They're healthy. The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the terrorizing threat they were in 2022. For them, it's Super Bowl or bust. Anything less is a failure.

The Green Bay Packers also want to win the Super Bowl, and they certainly can beat the Cowboys to advance to the next round. But they don't have the urgency the Cowboys do. Packers QB Jordan Love is young, and the team is still figuring out how best to build around him. They have years to win it all with Love.

The Cowboys don't have those years with Dak Prescott. It's win soon, or maybe win never.

Can the Cowboys get off to a positive start on their journey to the top of Mount Super Bowl? Or will they be stopped in their tracks by the Packers? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from NFL Wild Card Sunday.