Week 5 Fantasy Preview: Rams are broken, fade the Panthers & Ja’Marr Chase’s squeaky wheel game

Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to go through all of the NFL games on Sunday and Monday of Week 5 from a fantasy perspective.

Along the way they try to predict Geno Smith’s future, discuss why they’re afraid of the Cardinals, wonder if Matthew Stafford is healthy, talk about Darren Waller potentially being overrated again and a lot more.

02:00 Seahawks at Saints

11:10 Chargers at Browns

16:30 Eagles at Cardinals

21:40 Cowboys at Rams

29:10 Steelers at Bills

35:20 Falcons at Buccaneers

41:20 Bears at Vikings

45:35 Titans at Commanders

50:30 Texans at Jaguars

54:20 Giants at Packers

57:30 Dolphins at Jets

59:50 Lions at Patriots

62:45 49ers at Panthers

67:20 Bengals at Ravens

71:05 Raiders at Chiefs

