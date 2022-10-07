Week 5 Fantasy Preview: Rams are broken, fade the Panthers & Ja’Marr Chase’s squeaky wheel game
Matt Harmon is joined by Frank Schwab to go through all of the NFL games on Sunday and Monday of Week 5 from a fantasy perspective.
Along the way they try to predict Geno Smith’s future, discuss why they’re afraid of the Cardinals, wonder if Matthew Stafford is healthy, talk about Darren Waller potentially being overrated again and a lot more.
02:00 Seahawks at Saints
11:10 Chargers at Browns
16:30 Eagles at Cardinals
21:40 Cowboys at Rams
29:10 Steelers at Bills
35:20 Falcons at Buccaneers
41:20 Bears at Vikings
45:35 Titans at Commanders
50:30 Texans at Jaguars
54:20 Giants at Packers
57:30 Dolphins at Jets
59:50 Lions at Patriots
62:45 49ers at Panthers
67:20 Bengals at Ravens
71:05 Raiders at Chiefs
