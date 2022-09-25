NFL Week 3 picks against the spread

Jess Root
·2 min read

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the Cleveland Browns beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17, covering the spread. The game hit Over the projected total.

I missed on the money line and the spread with my betting picks for the Thursday night game but did hit with the Over.

Below are my betting picks for the money line, spread and the total for the remaining 15 NFL games left on the schedule in Week 3.

You can see all my picks each week on Tallysight.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Money line

  • Saints (-154)

Spread

  • Saints -3 (-107)

Total

  • Over 40.5 (-110)

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Money line

  • Texans (+123)

Spread

  • Texans +2.5 (-107)

Total

  • Under 40 (-109)

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Money line

  • Chiefs (-252)

Spread

  • Colts +5.5 (-109)

Total

  • Under 50.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Money line

  • Bills (-248)

Spread

  • Dolphins +6  (-110)

Total

  • Under 52.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Money line

  • Vikings (-250)

Spread

  • Lions +6 (-112)

Total

  • Over 52.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Money line

  • Ravens (-152)

Spread

  • Ravens -2.5 (-119)

Total

  • Under 43.5 (-112)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Money line

  • Bengals (-226)

Spread

  • Bengals -5 (-112)

Total

  • Under 45 (-111)

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Money line

  • Titans (+110)

Spread

  • Titans +2 (-110)

Total

  • Under 45.5 (-112)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Money line

  • Eagles (-285)

Spread

  • Commanders +6.5 (-110)

Total

  • Over 47.5 (-109)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line

  • Chargers (-318)

Spread

  • Chargers -7 (-108)

Total

  • Under 47.5 (-113)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Money line

  • Cardinals (+156)

Spread

  • Cardinals +3.5 (-111)

Total

  • Over 48.5 (-111)

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Money line

  • Falcons (-104)

Spread

  • Falcons +0.5 (-108)

Total

  • Over 41.5 (-112)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line

  • Packers (+102)

Spread

  • Packers +1 (-108)

Total

  • Over 41.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Money line

  • Broncos (+101)

Spread

  • Broncos +1 (-108)

Total

  • Over 45 (-109)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Money line

  • Giants (-117)

Spread

  • Giants -1 (-112)

Total

  • Over 39 (-110)

