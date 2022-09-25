NFL Week 3 picks against the spread
Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the Cleveland Browns beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17, covering the spread. The game hit Over the projected total.
I missed on the money line and the spread with my betting picks for the Thursday night game but did hit with the Over.
Below are my betting picks for the money line, spread and the total for the remaining 15 NFL games left on the schedule in Week 3.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Money line
Saints (-154)
Spread
Saints -3 (-107)
Total
Over 40.5 (-110)
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Money line
Texans (+123)
Spread
Texans +2.5 (-107)
Total
Under 40 (-109)
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts
Money line
Chiefs (-252)
Spread
Colts +5.5 (-109)
Total
Under 50.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Money line
Bills (-248)
Spread
Dolphins +6 (-110)
Total
Under 52.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Money line
Vikings (-250)
Spread
Lions +6 (-112)
Total
Over 52.5 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Money line
Ravens (-152)
Spread
Ravens -2.5 (-119)
Total
Under 43.5 (-112)
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets
Money line
Bengals (-226)
Spread
Bengals -5 (-112)
Total
Under 45 (-111)
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Money line
Titans (+110)
Spread
Titans +2 (-110)
Total
Under 45.5 (-112)
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Money line
Eagles (-285)
Spread
Commanders +6.5 (-110)
Total
Over 47.5 (-109)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Money line
Chargers (-318)
Spread
Chargers -7 (-108)
Total
Under 47.5 (-113)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Money line
Cardinals (+156)
Spread
Cardinals +3.5 (-111)
Total
Over 48.5 (-111)
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Money line
Falcons (-104)
Spread
Falcons +0.5 (-108)
Total
Over 41.5 (-112)
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Money line
Packers (+102)
Spread
Packers +1 (-108)
Total
Over 41.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
Money line
Broncos (+101)
Spread
Broncos +1 (-108)
Total
Over 45 (-109)
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Money line
Giants (-117)
Spread
Giants -1 (-112)
Total
Over 39 (-110)