NFL Week 3 picks against the spread

Week 3 of the NFL kicked off with the Cleveland Browns beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Browns beat the Steelers 29-17, covering the spread. The game hit Over the projected total.

I missed on the money line and the spread with my betting picks for the Thursday night game but did hit with the Over.

Below are my betting picks for the money line, spread and the total for the remaining 15 NFL games left on the schedule in Week 3.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Money line

Saints (-154)

Spread

Saints -3 (-107)

Total

Over 40.5 (-110)

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Money line

Texans (+123)

Spread

Texans +2.5 (-107)

Total

Under 40 (-109)

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

Money line

Chiefs (-252)

Spread

Colts +5.5 (-109)

Total

Under 50.5 (-110)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Money line

Bills (-248)

Spread

Dolphins +6 (-110)

Total

Under 52.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Money line

Vikings (-250)

Spread

Lions +6 (-112)

Total

Over 52.5 (-110)

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Money line

Ravens (-152)

Spread

Ravens -2.5 (-119)

Total

Under 43.5 (-112)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Money line

Bengals (-226)

Spread

Bengals -5 (-112)

Total

Under 45 (-111)

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Money line

Titans (+110)

Spread

Titans +2 (-110)

Total

Under 45.5 (-112)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Money line

Eagles (-285)

Spread

Commanders +6.5 (-110)

Total

Over 47.5 (-109)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Money line

Chargers (-318)

Spread

Chargers -7 (-108)

Total

Under 47.5 (-113)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Money line

Cardinals (+156)

Spread

Cardinals +3.5 (-111)

Total

Over 48.5 (-111)

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Money line

Falcons (-104)

Spread

Falcons +0.5 (-108)

Total

Over 41.5 (-112)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Money line

Packers (+102)

Spread

Packers +1 (-108)

Total

Over 41.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Money line

Broncos (+101)

Spread

Broncos +1 (-108)

Total

Over 45 (-109)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Money line

Giants (-117)

Spread

Giants -1 (-112)

Total

Over 39 (-110)

