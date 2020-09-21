NFL Week 2: How to watch, listen, and wager Saints at Raiders

Want to watch the New Orleans Saints kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders? Then you’re in luck: the NFL is putting up wall-to-wall coverage with a simulcast on ESPN and ABC, but we’ve got plenty of options to tune in from other platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about this Week 2 headliner:
Game Information
New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)
8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 21
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
Streaming
fuboTV (watch for free)
Television
ESPN, ABC
Radio
WWL 870 AM and local affiliate stations
Betting
BetMGM Sportsbook (Saints by +5.5, over/under at 48.5)
Extras
