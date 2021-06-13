Texas native Kyler Murray bluntly explains why he didn't grow up a Cowboys fan

The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray is Texas born and raised, but those roots don't extend to Dallas Cowboys fandom.

The quarterback didn't hold back when explaining why he wasn't a fan.

"They were always ass," Murray told reporters at a Sports Illustrated release of his magazine cover (h/t Blogging the Boys).

“Growing up in Texas you gotta be a Cowboys fan..”



Kyler Murray: “they were always ass.”



LMAOOOOOO 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uiokn5g5mA — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) June 11, 2021

Murray said he was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings as a kid.

Cowboys during Kyler Murray's lifetime

Murray was born in 1997 and attended Allen High School north of Dallas. He went to Texas A&M for a year before transferring to Oklahoma.

The Cowboys have been over .500 11 times in Murray's lifetime, but it wasn't by much in most cases. They've reached the playoffs nine times and won three postseason games, all in the wild-card round. The Cowboys have never made it to the NFC championship game in Murray's 23 years of life.

In the first decade of the 2000s, the Vikings reached the NFC title game twice and finished first or second in the division most years.

Murray era: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

The Cardinals play the Cowboys in Week 17 of the season. The Cardinals are 5-1 against the Cowboys in their past six meetings, including the Murray-led 38-10 win last fall.

Dallas leads the overall series, 56-33-1.

Murray and Co. are hoping to take the Cardinals back to the NFC championship, which they've reached twice during Murray's lifetime. They lost Super Bowl XLIII to the Pittsburgh Steelers in February 2009.

The Cardinals are at +4000 odds to win Super Bowl LVI via BetMGM. The Cowboys are +3000. The Chiefs have the best odds at +450.

