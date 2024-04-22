Advertisement

NFL teams often misfire on drafting QBs. But how often do they fail? And why?

DAVE CAMPBELL and JOSH DUBOW
·6 min read
  • FILE - Fans celebrate with UCLA's Josh Rosen, center right, after Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback in this draft. That much is easy to see. The hard part is picking the right one — and determining what it's worth to them to get him. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - Fans celebrate with UCLA's Josh Rosen, center right, after Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback in this draft. That much is easy to see. The hard part is picking the right one — and determining what it's worth to them to get him. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Atlanta. Several teams were forced quickly back on the quarterback draft carousel with eight instances of a team using another first-round pick on a quarterback in the ensuing four drafts, including the Cardinals, who traded away Rosen after one year and took Kyler Murray first overall in 2019. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
FILE - Clockwise from top left shows Josh Rosen with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and San Francisco 49ers in 2021. It’s long been held that drafting the right quarterback is a difficult exercise, with the likes of Josh Rosen to JaMarcus Russell serving as wince-worthy examples of the inexact science of it all. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Rosen takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Quarterbacks could go with the top three picks for the fourth time ever with Chicago, Washington and New England all sorely in need of a passer who can turn the fortunes of a franchise. But for every Patrick Mahomes, there is a Josh Rosen. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back hoping to get their franchise-lifting quarterback success story like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents Louisville's Lamar Jackson with his Baltimore Ravens jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back hoping to get their franchise-lifting quarterback success story like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first half of a NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. The play was called back on a penalty on the Ravens. The success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back hoping to get their franchise-lifting quarterback success story like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
FILE - Buffalo Bills fans celebrate their selection of Wyoming's Josh Allen during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. The success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back hoping to get their franchise-lifting quarterback success story like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.(AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
FILE - BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the team in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. Teams are using premium draft picks on quarterbacks at an increasingly high rate. Still, the league-wide hit rate remains largely a tossup. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes, File)
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts after throwing an interception against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New York. Teams are using premium draft picks on quarterbacks at an increasingly high rate. Still, the league-wide hit rate remains largely a tossup. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) celebrates after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Teams are using premium draft picks on quarterbacks at an increasingly high rate. Still, the league-wide hit rate remains largely a tossup.(AP Photo/John Munson, File)
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws downfield during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. The success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back hoping to get their franchise-lifting quarterback success story like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback in this draft. That much is easy to see. The hard part is picking the right one — and determining what it's worth to them to get him.

With this top-flight class — featuring Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy — the Vikings are poised to set up their future with the 11th and 23rd overall picks that could be packaged together for a move into the top five.

But they realize, no matter how well set up they are for a rookie with a quarterback-friendly head coach in Kevin O'Connell and a superstar wide receiver in Justin Jefferson, there is no guarantee in this highly calculated yet no-better-than-a-coin-flip exercise of finding that franchise player in the NFL.

“I think our odds will be better than the margins. How good are those odds? Obviously, it’s still a pretty risky thing,” third-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “But just because something’s risky doesn’t mean you’re scared of it.”

Teams are using premium draft picks on quarterbacks at an increasingly high rate. This draft is slated to be the eighth in the past nine years with at least three QBs taken in the first round, which matches the number of times that happened in the first 38 years of the common draft era.

Quarterbacks could go with the top three picks for the fourth time ever with Chicago, Washington and New England all sorely in need of a passer who can turn the fortunes of a franchise. This draft could break a record with four quarterbacks possibly going in the top nine picks. The over-under for total QBs taken in the first round is set at 4½ by BetMGM Sportsbook with Michael Penix and Bo Nix also under consideration for other QB-needy teams outside the top 10 like Denver and Las Vegas.

But for every Patrick Mahomes, there is a Josh Rosen.

“I think it would be hard to point to the results and say we’ve made progress, as sad as that is,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “The more you look at it, I think there’s more attention being paid now to maybe more so the environment than the actual quarterback, and knowing how to set the table for when you do take the quarterback, that he can be successful.”

Never mind whether the player is a rhythm pocket passer, adept at ad-libbing, or somewhere in between.

“Different styles, that’s not something to get carried away with. To me, it’s more a focus of, ‘Do we have the right play caller, the right offensive line to protect him, and do we have some guys he can get the ball to?’” Jeremiah said. “I think that seems to be what’s going to lead to these guys being a success or not.”

The Vikings are banking on that.

“When we talk about these players, it’s not just how good are they. It’s how do we get the best version of themselves if they come to the Minnesota Vikings? We set up plans before they walk in the building," Adofo-Mensah said. "I think our odds will be better than the margins.”

Still, the league-wide hit rate remains largely a tossup.

From the start of the rookie wage scale era in the 2011 draft through 2022, 38 quarterbacks have been drafted in the first round. Those QBs have essentially played at slightly below league-average rates early in their careers with a passer rating 1.5 points below league average over their first three seasons.

Half of those QBs were allowed to leave their original teams without even reaching the relatively low bar of receiving a second contract, with 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson expected to join that group soon in a departure from the New York Jets.

Only five earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors. Only eight have led their teams to multiple playoff wins so far.

“I feel like it’s really hard to evaluate quarterbacks, but you just try to get better and try to understand what you did the last time that was really good and what you did last time that was really bad,” said Commanders first-year general manager Adam Peters, who is aiming for better success picking a QB at No. 2 this year than he had as assistant GM in San Francisco when the 49ers took Trey Lance third overall in 2021. “It’s constantly evolving, and I don’t think anybody has the magic pill to understand that one. If they do let me know, I’ll hire them.”

The majority of those busts provided two seasons or fewer as regular starters as teams quickly moved on from failures like Jake Locker, Johnny Manziel, Paxton Lynch and of course Rosen, who spent time with a whopping seven teams over five years after Arizona traded up five spots to take him 10th overall in 2018.

Several teams were quickly forced back on the quarterback draft carousel. There were eight instances of a team using another first-round pick on a quarterback in the ensuing four drafts, including the Cardinals, who traded away Rosen after one year and took Kyler Murray first overall in 2019.

Chicago and New England could add to that count at the top of this draft with the Bears widely expected to draft Williams at No. 1 overall after trading away 2021 first-round QB Justin Fields and New England possibly using the third pick on a replacement for 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones.

Getting a quarterback worthy of a second contract is no sign of success with many of those being no better than a mid-level performer like Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles and Carson Wentz.

“I think it’s probably the most, probably the toughest position of all professional sports to play,” said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, whose franchise has enjoyed a more than 30-year uninterrupted run of top-flight QB play from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. “You never really know until you have that time to try to develop a guy, whether he’s going to be able to do it at a high level or not. So, it’s just a tough league to excel at that position, for sure."

But the success stories are the reason why teams keep coming back with the hope of getting their franchise-lifting quarterback, like Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow.

Five of the seven teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, are led by a quarterback they selected in the first round. Nine of the last AP NFL MVPs are first-round quarterbacks with their original teams.

“I think there’s risk obviously,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “There’s no certainty or else we’d be fantastic with the draft.”

