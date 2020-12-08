NFL suspends Titans DE Teair Tart for violation of unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct rules

The NFL officially announced on Monday that it had suspended Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Tart will miss one game after stepping on Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller’s right knee. Tart was running back upfield from the pocket on the play, and Tart stepped on his knee.

The violation occurred with 8:25 remaining in the second quarter.

Tart is set to serve a one-game suspension, which he is reportedly expected to appeal. The appeal will likely be heard within the next couple days, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

If Tart loses the appeal, he’ll be eligible to return to Tennessee’s active roster on Dec. 14 after the Titans’ upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

There was room for Tart to have avoided this whole conundrum, as Broadway Sports Media’s John Glennon notes in his explanation of what happened on the play here:

