NFL schedule sets to be released May 15

Many expected the NFL schedule to be released this week, but instead, fans and teams were thrown a curveball.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared that NFL teams were told to expect the 2024 season to be announced next Wednesday, May 12. He credited Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal as being the first to report it.

NFL teams were informed today that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th, as @BenFischerSBJ reported. pic.twitter.com/sDON7FFsoL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

The Vikings and their fans have known for months now who will be their opponents during the 2024 season. However, the order of those games and when they will be played have yet to be announced.

Our very own Judd Zulgad gave a detailed prediction of the team’s schedule. Until then, his advanced breakdown will have to be what we roll with until next week.

Be sure to follow the Vikings on Twitter. The social media teams always compete to see who can make their schedule release the most entertaining. With all due respect to the Vikings’ social media teams, the Los Angeles Chargers are usually the best in show in that department.

