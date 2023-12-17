Advertisement
NFL Saturday Week 15: Broncos vs. Lions score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have played their way back into the playoff picture, and now get the Detroit Lions in the finale of the NFL's Saturday tripleheader.

The 9-4 Lions enter the game leading their division, unlike the 7-6 Broncos, but the teams enter the game moving in opposite directions. The Broncos have won five of their last six, while the Lions have dropped two of the last three with their only win against the 6-7 Saints.

The Broncos are one of several teams jockeying for a wild-card in the AFC and are looking to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts, who both moved to 8-6 with wins in the earlier games Saturday.

Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Saturday's games in Week 15.

    This was the offsides call. Yay or nay?

    Denver gets stopped JUST short of the goal line on 3rd down and then an OFFENSIVE offsides on 4th down calls back a TD run. Broncos settle for a field goal.

    Lions 28, Broncos 10, late 3rd

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS.

    Goff hits LaPorta again to go up 28-7 in the third quarter. LaPorta now has 4 catches for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns. That's also Goff's fourth TD pass of the night.

    The Lions are responding to the Denver TD by marching to the end zone again. A 26-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception, an 11-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run and now a 34-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run to put Detroit in the red zone.

    Touchdown stands. It looked a little like Humphrey lost control of the ball on the ground, but not enough to overturn the call. 21-7 Detroit.

    TOUCHDOWN BRONCOS.

    Denver opens the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead to 21-7, ending with Lil'Jordan Humphrey's win on a jump ball. Play is under review.

    Russell Wilson goes deep on 3rd and 12 and is rewarded with some pretty clear passer interference by Alex Anzalone. The Detroit defense all gets called for illegal contact. Broncos go from their own 23 to the Lions' 33.

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Detroit puts an exclamation point on a dominant first half with a 15-yard TD by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who leapt and flipped over a defender into the end zone. 21-0 Lions.

    Jameson Williams made this play earlier to set up the TD.

    TOUCHDOWN LIONS. Jared Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs over the middle to give Detroit a 14-0 lead.

    Lions defense hammers Russell Wilson and Jameson Williams on three straight players for a three-and-out. The Ford Field crowd smells blood.

    Sam LaPorta with a 19-yard touchdown. You're going to see that on a few highlight reels.

    We're still scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Lions have 1st-and-10 at their own 48.

    Lions get the stop and a touchback on the Broncos' punt, 1:38 left in the first quarter.

    Broncos convert on 3rd and 9 with a pass to Courtland Sutton.

    Big sack forced the Lions out of field goal range. They punt from the Denver 39 for a touchback.

    Hoo boy. Russell Wilson gets strip sacked and Isaiah Buggs, listed at 335 pounds, returns the ball to midfield.

    Russell Wilson hits Jerry Jeudy for 40 yards to open the Broncos drive.

    Lions drive stalls after that, Broncos ball at their own 15.

    Lions are starting the game with the ball, and get a 21-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on their second play.

    Over in Detroit, here are the inactives for the Broncos trying to stay hot against the Lions.

    Here's Frank Schwab's recap on whatever that was from the Steelers.

    The Colts score 30 unanswered points to get a gutty, vital win to move to 8-6 and keep pace in the playoff picture. The Steelers fall to 7-7 and last place in the AFC North.

    Steelers' first two plays are Jaylen Warren runs up the middle. What a team.

    The Colts reach 4th-and-9 and kick a 42-yard field goal to go up 30-13. The Steelers will get the ball back with less than a minute left to do ... whatever they want to do.

    The Steelers are using their two remaining timeouts to stop the Colts from kneeling the game out. Not a popular move with the Indy crowd.

    Mason Rudolph is sacked on 4th-and-7 and that should do it.

    Rudolph's first pass is a checkdown to Jaylen Warren for a three-yard loss. Here comes the two-minute warning.

    Colts hit the post on a field goal with 2:08 left. The Steelers will get the ball back down 14 points, and are turning to Mason Rudolph to make things happen.

    Sermon sheds a tackle in the backfield, stiff arms a Steeler at the line of scrimmage and gets the first down on 2nd-and-7. The Steelers got nothing.

    Mason Rudolph is now warming up for the Steelers.

    Aaaaaand the Colts pick off a Trubisky air mail on the next play and return it to the Pittsburgh 45-yard line. That should pretty much do it with 5:57 left.

  • Steelers keep the offense out on 4th-and-10 and get the first down on a 14-yard pass to Diontae Johnson. They still have life.

  • This is not a serious offense.

  • Colts hit a 31-yard field goal to go up 27-13. Time for the Steelers offense to step up [canned laughter].

  • The Steelers are banged up, yes, but it should not be this easy to run the ball on them. The Colts have 147 rushing yards on 25 attempts (5.9 per rush) with their top 2 RBs out.