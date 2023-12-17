NFL Saturday Week 15: Broncos vs. Lions score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Can Russell Wilson and the Broncos stay hot against the Lions? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have played their way back into the playoff picture, and now get the Detroit Lions in the finale of the NFL's Saturday tripleheader.

The 9-4 Lions enter the game leading their division, unlike the 7-6 Broncos, but the teams enter the game moving in opposite directions. The Broncos have won five of their last six, while the Lions have dropped two of the last three with their only win against the 6-7 Saints.

The Broncos are one of several teams jockeying for a wild-card in the AFC and are looking to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts, who both moved to 8-6 with wins in the earlier games Saturday.

Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.

