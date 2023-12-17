Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL Saturday Week 15: Broncos vs. Lions score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates
The Denver Broncos have played their way back into the playoff picture, and now get the Detroit Lions in the finale of the NFL's Saturday tripleheader.
The 9-4 Lions enter the game leading their division, unlike the 7-6 Broncos, but the teams enter the game moving in opposite directions. The Broncos have won five of their last six, while the Lions have dropped two of the last three with their only win against the 6-7 Saints.
The Broncos are one of several teams jockeying for a wild-card in the AFC and are looking to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts, who both moved to 8-6 with wins in the earlier games Saturday.
Earlier today, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to an overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. After the Vikings had an early lead, the Bengals came back for a 27-24 win. The Colts followed that up with a 30-13 win in which they scored all 30 points unanswered against a moribund Pittsburgh Steelers team.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Saturday's games in Week 15.
Steelers keep the offense out on 4th-and-10 and get the first down on a 14-yard pass to Diontae Johnson. They still have life.
This is not a serious offense.
Down 2 TDs and you just hand off to Najee up the middle for nothing. So, so broken.
— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) December 17, 2023
Colts hit a 31-yard field goal to go up 27-13. Time for the Steelers offense to step up [canned laughter].
The Steelers are banged up, yes, but it should not be this easy to run the ball on them. The Colts have 147 rushing yards on 25 attempts (5.9 per rush) with their top 2 RBs out.
the steelers need a big offseason on defense, this group is thin
— charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 17, 2023