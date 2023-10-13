NFL reportedly fines 49ers' George Kittle more than $13K for 'F*** Dallas' shirt

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's T-shirt will cost him, as expected. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The NFL fined San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle $13,659 for "use of abusive language" on the "F*** Dallas" T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This was the likely outcome, as the league was reportedly considering the fine on Wednesday.

The four-time Pro Bowler scored three touchdowns on three catches in the 42-10 win. He did an in-game reveal of the shirt after teammate Jordan Mason stamped the victory with a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Kittle, who is currently playing on a five-year, $75 million deal, never seemed that concerned about the potential citation. He posted a picture of the T-shirt flash on Instagram in celebration of the win and his 30th birthday. When asked about his expectations for the league's response, he was as nonchalant as ever:

"Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word," he said. "Yeah, I mean, that's fair. It is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

The shirt was a purely competitive display, according to Kittle, who says he has no "animosity" toward the Cowboys.

"These are two of the most storied franchises in history," Kittle said Oct. 5. "Dallas wins a lot of games; the 49ers win a lot of games. So when you get to meet up on 'Sunday Night Football,' it's a big deal. I know our fan bases love it. We love it."

When considering the fine, Kittle said that he would "100 percent" repeat his actions. Considering the 49ers' current form, it's hard to imagine why he wouldn't. His team and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten teams in the NFL this season, and the 49ers have looked like the top team through Week 5.

San Francisco takes on the Cleveland Browns next.