Ravens DL Broderick Washington arrested for destruction of property in Virginia

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington was arrested in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday after allegedly damaging several cars and the door of a residential building.

According to the Arlington County Police Department's daily crime report, multiple people called the police after a man was seen accosting several cars with a metal object. Law enforcement found Washington at the scene and arrested him without incident.

From the ACPD's crime report:

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on March 14, police were dispatched to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object. Upon arrival, officers located a suspect matching the description provided by the reporting parties and took him into custody without incident. The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building.

Washington, a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas Tech who just finished his rookie year, was charged with misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property, and tampering with a vehicle. According to Arlington Now, Washington was released on bail and has a court date set for March 31.

The Ravens released a statement about Washington's arrest on Wednesday.

Ravens statement on Broderick Washington: “We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 17, 2021

