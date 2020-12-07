NFL quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson falls, Justin Herbert enters the top 10

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. - AP

After thirteen weeks of NFL action, there have been impressive performances registered by rookies and old hands alike. New stars have emerged while other quarterbacks have faltered.

Having assessed the quarterbacks back in September, it is time for an updated look at the most important position in the game. A number of franchise quarterbacks have been injured, so the current starting QB will be ranked in their place.

This ranking assesses each quarterback in order from best to worst, not simply who played well the week before.

Mahomes continues to amaze on a weekly basis, producing special throws and creating unique passing angles. His decision making has been excellent this season, only throwing two interceptions all year. A league MVP contender.

2. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) - up 3

Rodgers has been supreme this campaign. His vision to spot the right pass and then put the ball exactly where he wants is special. Despite recently turning 37, Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career in an exciting and well run Packers offense. The main rival to Mahomes for league MVP.

3. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) - down 1

Having been the best player in the league for the first half of the season, Wilson's staggeringly high level has fallen off. He only drops one place, however, as his offensive line has been struggling to protect him and Wilson is still making special plays. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the season.

Watson has had a fantastic season but the poor form of his team and the coaching changes made in Houston have distracted from how well he has played. Only Mahomes has thrown for more yards than Watson so far this campaign. It should also be remembered that the Texans traded away his number one target, DeAndre Hopkins, in the offseason. A special player who continues to improved markedly year on year.

5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - down 2

The Ravens - and Jackson - have been somewhat of a disappointment this season. He has failed to live up to the MVP season he put together last year, but there is still a very talented quarterback there. Jackson's passing looks to have improved but Baltimore's scheme is simply not creating the same amount of opportunities for him to use his feet.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. - AP

6. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) - up 3

It is this point in the ranking that it becomes tricky. Dak Prescott previously occupied this berth, but his injury allows Tannehill to take the sixth spot. The Titans QB has thrown 26 touchdowns this year while making relatively few errors. His stats are not as impressive as some other quarterbacks, in part due to Tennessee's reliance on Derrick Henry, but he is an elite operator that could lead his team deep into the playoffs.

7. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) - up 22

When the ranking was last compiled, Herbert had only made one start. He has since gone on to produce an astoundingly good rookie campaign. The combination of power and accuracy he throws with marks him as a special player. Add in his height, and mobility, and Herbert could easily become a top five quarterback in the near future. He averages 293 yards a game. The Chargers have got themselves a good one.

8. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - up 8

Allen started the season in terrific form, dipped and now is back playing well again. His accuracy is far better this campaign, he is more composed in the pocket and still possesses a considerable running threat when required. Allen has made a huge leap this year.

9. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) - up 6

Arizona's quarterback looked unstoppable at one point but has started to falter in recent weeks. Teams are better prepared to limit his running game and force him to throw or hand the ball off. Murray is a unique talent but needs to adapt to what is front of him quicker in each game. He did produce one of the plays of the season, throwing the 'Hail Murray' into the hands of DeAndre Hopkins to pinch a victory from the Bills. A very, very good player - but still a work in progress.

10. Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) - up 4

'Big Ben' has bounced back from an injury-ruined season remarkably well. He is executing the offense the Steelers wants, with plenty of short throws. Roethlisberger's ability to manage the game and make good decisions is clear to see when watching him in the pocket. It is hard to argue that he should be outside the top 10, especially given how many times his receivers have dropped the ball over the last two games.

11. Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - up 1

Brady has been a little inconsistent this year, in the sense that some games he has looked excellent and others he has looked a little lost in Tampa's system. All in all, Brady has played well and his arm talent is still strong. It seems as if he is improving a little bit with each passing game as Buccaneer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. - Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

12. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) - down 5

It has been a difficult season for the Falcons. An early change in the coaching staff seemed to reinvigorate their offense but there are still issues there. Ryan is still an excellent passer and can rack up points against good teams. A fine player, but not his year.

13. Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) - up 7

Carr has had a good season on the whole. His two performances against the Kansas City Chiefs demonstrate his considerable ability, especially when he is prepared to take a risk or two. Carr could have been higher but his performances against the Falcons and the Jets in successive weeks were a little concerning.

14. Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) - down 4

The Lions have had a disappointing season. Stafford has also had an underwhelming campaign, throwing more interceptions than he would have liked. The Lions quarterback has been sacked 33 times this year, joint third in the league. Stafford still produces mesmerising throws but has been hampered by a lack of talent around him and poor coaching. It would be great to see him play with a better team.

15. Jared Goff (Los Angeles) - down 4

2020 may have been the year that it was confirmed, once and for all, that Goff is a middling NFL quarterback. He can clearly make good passes and reads the game well but he has far from inspirational. The Rams, despite the much-lauded coaching of Sean McVay, are a far better defensive team than they are an offensively.

16. Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts) - up 6

Rivers has put together a really solid season. His lack of mobility in the pocket can be problematic at times but Rivers can still sling the ball and cut open defenses. A commanding presence proving he can still play at the highest level.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) smiles before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. - Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

17. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) - up 1

Cousins really struggled at the start of the season but has put together some good performances in recent weeks. When Dalvin Cook is playing, Cousins - and the Vikings - look good. Without him, Cousins can look a little bit lost.

18. Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) - up 3

Although Mayfield may not be turning into the truly elite quarterback that the Browns were hoping for, he is a good QB. His performance against the Titans demonstrated his considerable arm talent. Mayfield operates in a run-heavy offense which in many ways suits him as the responsibility for making yards is shared around.

19. Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers) - up 9

Bridgewater's performances have been a pleasant surprise as part of a well run Panthers offense. He has the second highest completion percentage in the league, proving himself to be an extremely accurate passer on short to mid-range throws. Carolina can certainly win plenty of games with him at the helm.

20. Cam Newton (New England Patriots) - down 3

Newton has really struggled in the passing game but is still a weapon with his legs. He has been a solid enough performer given what this Patriots offense wants from him. Newton is now a limited player and it will be very interesting to see where he ends up next season.

21. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) - new entry

The Miami Dolphins will be happy that they made the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Not because Fitzpatrick was playing badly, but because their rookie quarterback has looked comfortable at this level. Although Tagovailoa has not been as impressive as Joe Burrow or Herbert, there is clearly a player of substance there. His most recent performance against the Bengals showed improvement.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. - Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

22. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) - up 1

Jones should return to the Giants line-up soon enough after a hamstring injury put him on the sideline. He is an enigma, producing excellent moments and poor ones as well. His mobility is an added bonus but he needs to improve his consistency. It still feels as if his career could go either way.

23. Alex Smith (Washington Football Team) - new entry

It is truly remarkable what Smith has been able to deliver given the horrific injuries he sustained. He has been playing solid football, making good decisions and passing with reasonable accuracy. The best quarterback on their roster. Washington's shock win against the Steelers illustrated his ability to manage a game and make plays at crucial moments.

Alex Smith appreciation tweet.



The @WashingtonNFL QB almost lost his leg, let alone his career.



He just led his team to a win against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/GDfZIMvyJD — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 8, 2020

24. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) - down 11

At the time of writing, Wentz remains the Eagles starter. However, he was benched during the Eagles' last game and Jalen Hurts showed promise. It is time for a QB change. Wentz has had a disastrous year. Yes, the offensive line has been weak and damaged by injury but he gets himself into unnecessary trouble. Wentz has been sacked the most in the league, an incredible 50 times. He would be lower in the rankings if there were not so many injured quarterbacks...

25. Drew Lock (Denver Broncos) - up 2

Lock is an unconvincing quarterback - but undoubtedly a talented one. He can throw the ball with precision and accuracy, he also seems to have the personality to lead a team. The jury remains out on whether he is truly an NFL starter. Can Lock eradicate the basic errors that have plagued his career thus far?

26. Sam Darnold (New York Jets) - no change

It has not been a good year for Darnold. He remains in the same place in the ranking due to injuries to superior quarterbacks. It seems fairly likely that the Jets will draft a new QB - if that were to happen, he could be a success at another team. However, he has not been good enough to turn around a woeful organisation. Then again, few could.

27. Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) - new entry

Hill has finally been given his shot to play quarterback, due to the injury sustained by Drew Brees. He has been preferred to Jameis Winston who is a capable, albeit erratic, performer. Hill has been impressive so far. The Saints have utilised his varied skill-set well and his passing seems to be improving with more time in the position. His most recent showing against the Falcons was his best yet.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill gets off a pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. - Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

28. Nick Mullens (San Francisco 49ers) - new entry

Another back-up. Mullens has something about him and has the ability to move the ball down the field. However, he still makes plenty of mistakes. A decent reserve option.

29. Andy Dalton (Dallas Cowboys) - new entry

Dalton has been a little disappointing. The drop off from the injured Prescott to Dalton has been even greater than expected. He has struggled behind an injury-hit offensive line.

30. Mitchell Trubisky (Chicago Bears) - no change

Trubisky may well be too flawed to play at this level. His decision making is too slow and his execution is too sloppy. Nick Foles did not do much better, in fairness. Chicago need a new quarterback.

31. Mike Glennon (Jacksonville Jaguars) - new entry

It was Gardner Minshew, then it was Jake Luton, now it is Mike Glennon. Minshew looked the best option, then Glennon in second place. Glennon makes some nice throws but lacks conviction and a real sense of confidence, it seems.

32. Brandon Allen (Cincinnati Bengals) - new entry

It is such a shame that Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury. He was putting together a superb rookie campaign. It is fair to say that Allen is simply keeping his seat warm...

