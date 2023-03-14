NFL QBs are on the move, with Jimmy Garoppolo leaving 49ers for Raiders I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The NFL quarterback carousel is spinning round, with Mike White leaving the Jets, Sam Darnold landing in San Francisco and Jameis Winston staying put with the Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers and signed a 3-year, $67.5M contract with the Raiders

Things got off to a rocky start as Vegas’ star receiver Davante Adams’ social media post led many to wonder if he was unhappy with his new quarterback