NFL Power Rankings entering Week 11

The top teams had another rough week as Tampa Bay and Baltimore tumbled, with the Los Angeles Rams falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. What will the Power Rankings shake out like this week in the topsy-turvy NFL?

32. Detroit Lions (0-8-1, tied Pittsburgh Steelers)

The good news is the Lions didn’t lose. The bad news is they still didn’t win. This game redefined ugly, and Detroit remains at the bottom. Next: at Cleveland Browns

31. Houston Texans (1-8, Bye Week)

Good week for the Houston Texans. No missiles in the media and no loss on the field. Too bad they are back in Week 11 with a difficult test. Next: at Tennessee Titans

30. New York Jets (2-7, lost to Buffalo Bills)

The New York Jets hired a coach who specializes in defense. This Gang Green team specializes in allowing opponents to score, score and score some more. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins

29. Atlanta Falcons (4-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

Atlanta was so bad against Dallas it put Josh Rosen in at quarterback—who, yes, threw an interception. There looks to be little hope for this team in 2021. Next: vs. New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football)

28 Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7, lost to Indianapolis Colts)

Jacksonville appears to be rounding into enough shape to be a pesky spoiler as the year continues. The Colts had them down, but the Jaguars fought back and were in control of the second half. Problem is, the game is 60 minutes. Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers

27. Washington Football Team (3-6, defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Washington came up big against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tough loss of Chase Young the knee injury, though. The question becomes is this a team that could have some spark or was it a one-off? Next: at Carolina Panthers

26. Miami Dolphins (3-7, defeated Baltimore Ravens)

The Dolphins performed like the team everyone expected from the start of the season. Miami harassed Lamar Jackson and Baltimore on Thursday Night Football, and now are in a similar spot to Washington. Was this a one-shot or has Brian Flores ignited his Fish? Next: at New York Jets

25. Chicago Bears (3-6, Bye Week)

Chicago had a week off to try and figure out a way to continue building with Justin Fields. Overall, things don’t look promising for Matt Nagy as the Bears are going nowhere fast and mediocrity or less has been what they have delivered. Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens

24. Denver Broncos (5-5, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

The Broncos continue an up-and-down 2021 campaign, with Teddy Bridgewater leading the way—and the trend. His effort on the game-changing interception return by Darius Slay has been dissected and will continue to be a hot topic as far as “poor” effort. Bottom line: The Broncos have five division games left on the slate and will need to flip the momentum to have any chance at the playoffs. Next: Bye Week

23. New York Giants (3-6, Bye Week)

Big Blue had the week off and gets an extra day into Week 11 as it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night. This will be an interesting test for the Giants because the Super Bowl champs have lost two in a row and are going to be in a foul mood. Next: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

22. Minnesota Vikings (4-5, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

They found a way not to give one away. The Vikings love to play with fire … for once, they weren’t burned against the Chargers. Next: vs. Green Bay Packers

21. San Francisco 49ers (4-5, defeated Los Angeles Rams)

The team that dismantled the Rams on Monday Night Football was what everyone expected all season. The 49ers have now beaten the Rams five times in a row. Big issue is whether this was a fluke or will they put together a string of victories? Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars

20. Carolina Panthers (5-5, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

Another week, another stunner in the NFL. Carolina was able to go into the desert and do what no team had done to the Cardinals—crushed them. Cam Newton got the Panthers off to a solid start, and they did not look back. Next: vs. Washington Football Team

19. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6, defeated Denver Broncos)

The Eagles have steadily improved over the past three games, with much of that due to a solid running attack. Jalen Hurts, with limited pass attempts, has done a decent job not losing games. And give credit to the defense for holding its own without surrounding huge plays or making too many costly mistakes. Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

18. Cleveland Browns (5-5, lost to New England Patriots)

Burn the tape or film or whatever is watched nowadays. Cleveland went into New England and was destroyed. The Browns are in last place in the AFC North. Many had them figured for first place at this point of the season. Not working out well for Cleveland. Next: vs. Detroit Lions

17. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, Bye Week)

The Bengals enter Week 11 and they are not the team from Ohio with the worst record in the AFC North. What they do have to be concerned with is the two-game losing streak that they brought into the bye. They face another team that is fickle and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out. Next: at Las Vegas Raiders

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-6, lost to Green Bay Packers)

The focus was on Russell Wilson and his comeback, but it wasn’t the passing game that needed a boost—the running game was absent. And how the Seahawks adapt to that issue moving forward remains a big question, especially when considering that Chris Carson is still dealing with a neck injury. Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals

15. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

The Raiders are falling … fast. They were blitzed by the Kansas City Chiefs in as bad a home loss as it gets against a divisional foe.

14. New Orleans Saints (5-4, lost to Tennessee Titans)

The good news is the Saints did not lose any ground in the NFC South race. However, this is a game they should have taken to overtime. Simple math says you lose by two points and your kicker misses a pair of PATs. Wil Lutz is missed — badly. Next: at Philadelphia Eagles

13. Indianapolis Colts (5-5, defeated Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Colts roared at the start of the game against Jacksonville, and then needed the finish line badly. They remain three back of Tennessee in the AFC South. That shouldn’t be the realistic goal. What should be is to keep winning and find their way into the wild-card battle. Next: at Buffalo Bills

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1, tied Detroit Lions)

The Steelers played to the level of their opponent in a trashy game vs. Detroit. Given the absence of Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool, a tie is better than a loss. This was, however, as ugly a tie as it gets. Next: at Los Angeles Chargers

11. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4, lost to Minnesota Vikings)

Thought the Bolts had kicked the habit of losing games they should win. Think again, as the Minnesota Vikings jumped and bit Los Angeles on a week it needed to win. Next: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Baltimore Ravens (6-3, lost to Miami Dolphins)

John Harbaugh has to hope other teams can’t display a defense against the Ravens the way Miami did. Baltimore looked befuddled and stymied by the Dolphins. They hung around but in the end, this was not a game they will want to re-enact. Next: at Chicago Bears

9. Los Angeles Rams (7-3, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

Matthew Stafford has regressed and so have the Rams. The losses to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers were ugly. The team added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. and has not improved. The bye is coming up at the right time as this team is flopping. Next: Bye Week

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4, defeated Las Vegas Raiders)

The Chiefs are back in first place. Patrick Mahomes threw 5 touchdown passes in a romp over the Raiders. The AFC West is starting to take shape, again. But a big test awaits in Week 11. Next: vs. Dallas Cowboys

7. New England Patriots (6-4, defeated Cleveland Browns)

Have to believe Bill Belichick has created great chemistry for this team. New England dismantled Cleveland. This was the definition of a romp. Short week but a tasty matchup as the Patriots face the Falcons on Thursday. Next: at Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football)

6. Arizona Cardinals (8-2, lost to Carolina Panthers)

One veteran QB was far better than the other as Cam Newton ignited the Panthers while Colt McCoy helped the Cardinals implode with errors. Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins can’t return fast enough. Next: at Seattle Seahawks

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3, lost to Washington Football Team)

Tampa Bay got behind early and couldn’t catch up late against Washington. Bruce Arians is going to be agitated by the 10-plus minute drive the WFT put together to devour the better part of the fourth quarter and seal the game. Next: vs. New York Giants

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-2, defeated Atlanta Falcons)

Good teams rebound from bad losses. That is precisely what the Dallas Cowboys did. They punished the Atlanta Falcons and made a statement that the loss to Denver was not who they are. Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Buffalo Bills (6-3, defeated New York Jets)

Buffalo came back to life against the lifeless New York Jets. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were superb. The defense was tough and provided a savage beating at MetLife. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts

2. Green Bay Packers (8-2, defeated Seattle Seahawks)

1. Tennessee Titans (8-2, defeated New Orleans Saints)

The reward for putting up a solid record up to this point of the season? The Titans have the softest schedule in the league going forward. Tennessee should cruise to the AFC South title and looks like the real deal. This is being done without Derrick Henry. Imagine if they can somehow get the rushing champ back. How about this to chew on: In 2021, the Titans have played half of the teams that made the NFL playoffs in 2020 and are undefeated in those opportunities. They are 7-0 with wins against the Seahawks, Colts (twice), Bills, Chiefs, Rams, and the Saints. Next: vs. Houston Texans

