NFL Podcast: Browns, 49ers beef on Monday night and exploring the Redskins' coaching options

The most explosive part of the San Francisco 49ers 31-3 Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns wasn't the lopsided score, but the serious shade thrown between the two teams not typically considered rivals. San Francisco CB Richard Sherman called out Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield for not shaking his hand during the coin toss, which video evidence later rebuked. Nick Bosa also premiered a disrespectful sack celebration two years in the making, aimed at Mayfield and the 2017 meeting between Bosa's Ohio State Buckeyes and Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson start off the podcast breaking down the crazy game with major on- and off-the-field storylines that go beyond the 28-point beat-down (0:50).

The weekend's biggest story continues to be the Washington Redskins' firing of head coach Jay Gruden. Terez & Charles break down how owner Dan Snyder and GM Bruce Allen still remain unfit to operate a successful football team and some potential candidates for the job including a certain college coach from Alabama (16:30).

For the final portion of the episode, our experts preview the matchups they're looking forward to most in Week 6 including Panthers/Buccaneers (37:30), Texans/Chiefs (40:00), Seahawks/Browns (43:45), Eagles/Vikings (45:30), Lions/Packers (48:10) and 49ers/Rams (51:40).

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson explore the Redskins' head coaching search on the latest Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

