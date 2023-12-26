NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC and NFC Standings, Clinching Scenarios for Week 17

With two weeks left in the regular season, six teams have clinched playoff berths and eight playoff spots remain up for grabs. Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Week 17:

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. 49ers (11-4): Clinched the NFC West, have the conference record tiebreaker over the Eagles and Lions.

2. Eagles (11-4): Clinched a playoff berth, have the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Lions.

3. Lions (11-4): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Buccaneers (8-7): The NFC South is theirs for the taking.

WILD CARDS

5. Cowboys (10-5): Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Rams (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

7. Seahawks (8-7): Two winnable games remaining on the schedule.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Vikings (7-8): Own the tiebreakers over the Falcons and Packers.

9. Falcons (7-8): Own the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Saints and Packers.

10. Packers (7-8): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints.

11. Saints (7-8): Clinging to their playoff hopes.

12. Bears (6-9): Playing well down the stretch, with four wins in their last six games.

13. Giants (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.

14. Commanders (4-11): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (3-12): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (2-13): Mathematically eliminated.

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Ravens (12-3): Clinched a playoff berth.

2. Dolphins (11-4): Clinched a playoff berth.

3. Chiefs (9-6): Missed a chance to clinch the AFC West.

4. Jaguars (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.

WILD CARDS

5. Browns (10-5): Joe Flacco is poised to lead them to the playoffs.

6. Bills (9-6): Likely to be the AFC wild card that no division winner wants to face.

7. Colts (8-7): Own the tiebreakers over the Steelers, Bengals and Texans.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Texans (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers.

9. Steelers (8-7): Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals.

10. Bengals (8-7): A dud of a performance against the Steelers was a major blow to their playoff hopes.

11. Raiders (7-8): Still alive in the playoff race.

12. Broncos (7-8): The loss to the Patriots just about stamped out any playoff hopes.

13. Jets (6-9): Mathematically eliminated.

14. Titans (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.

15. Chargers (5-10): Mathematically eliminated.

16. Patriots (4-11): Mathematically eliminated.

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

The Buccaneers and Chiefs can clinch their divisions this week, while the Browns can clinch a playoff berth. The Ravens can clinch the AFC No. 1 seed and the 49ers can clinch the NFC No. 1 seed. Official clinching scenarios will be released by the NFL this week.