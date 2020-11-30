NFL odds: Almost all of the action for 'MNF' coming in on Seattle, including a half-million dollar bet

If you bet on the Philadelphia Eagles for “Monday Night Football,” you are part of an exclusive group.

The betting public has spoken. They expect the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Eagles, who have looked awful all season and yet could still find themselves in first place of the NFC East with a win on Monday night.

Not that anyone making wagers on the game is figuring on the Eagles to win. Or even come within 6.5 points. An overwhelming majority of the bets on the game are on Seattle.

Seahawks-Eagles line has moved

The line for Seahawks-Eagles started at 5 points at BetMGM, with the Seahawks favored. The line is up to 6.5 because so few bets have come in on Philadelphia.

According to BetMGM, 88% of the tickets on Seahawks-Eagles and 89.2% of the money bet is on Seattle. Those are high numbers for an NFL game. The line has moved from 5 to 6.5.

The lack of action on the Eagles is understandable. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks are a high-profile team because they have a big-play offense. Their defense is even getting a little better. Meanwhile, just about anything said or written about the Eagles this season has been negative. Carson Wentz’s descent from an MVP candidate three years ago to the league’s most mistake-prone quarterback has been a conversation all season.

There isn’t a lot of faith in the Eagles, and they haven’t earned any. A couple of six-figure bets at BetMGM are on the Seahawks, including one of the biggest bets of the NFL season.

$500,000 bet comes in on Seattle

One bettor in particular will be rooting against the Eagles on Monday night.

Someone bet $500,000 to win $454,545 on the Seahawks at -6.5. It’s rare to see a half-million dollar bet on a single game. Another big bet came in with some random amounts: $189,190.25 to win $171,991.15 on the Seahawks, also at -6.5.

Most NFL games have a betting split that’s closer to 50-50. On a game like “Monday Night Football,” which produces a lot of betting action no matter who is playing, the sportsbooks generally don’t prefer to have nearly 90 percent of the bets on one side. That is, unless the team nobody is betting on covers.

Monday night will be a high stakes game for bettors and the sportsbooks. Not many will be backing the Eagles, aside from the house.

