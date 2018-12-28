NFL notebook: WR Jackson wants out of Tampa

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he wants out of his contract to play elsewhere next year, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Bucs would clear $10 million in cap space by releasing him. Jackson is making $11 million this year.

The relationship between Jackson and the club has been deteriorating, culminating with the three-time Pro Bowl selection requesting a trade before the deadline.

Jackson, 32, leads the NFL in yards per reception at 18.9 this season. He has been unable to practice this week with an Achilles injury and is questionable for Sunday's finale against Atlanta.

The 11-year veteran has caught 589 passes for 10,261 yards and 53 touchdowns in 153 career games.

--Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Eric Kendricks both missed their second straight practice, casting doubt on their availability for Sunday's big game against Chicago.

Kendricks missed last Sunday's 27-9 victory at Detroit with a hamstring injury. Rhodes left that game in the fourth quarter with a groin strain.

Kendricks leads the Vikings with 108 tackles and has two interceptions. Rhodes, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has 47 tackles and one pick.

--The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve, raising their total to 23 players on IR for the second straight season.

Reed hasn't played since Week 14 due to foot and ankle injuries and finishes the season with 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

McCoy took over when Alex Smith suffered a broken right leg in a Week 11 loss to Houston. McCoy started Washington's next two games before suffering a fractured right leg at Philadelphia in Week 13.

--The New Orleans Saints signed two tackles to stabilize their injury-riddled offensive line, The Advocate reported.

Cornelius Lucas and Derek Newton both rejoined the roster for the second time this month.

With Terron Armstead (pectoral), Larry Warford (knee) and Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) all sitting out Wednesday's practice, the Saints needed bodies for Sunday's regular-season finale against Carolina.

--New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson says he will retire at the conclusion of his 15th season in the NFL.

Watson, who turned 38 on Dec. 18, has played in 194 regular-season games and 11 playoff games since New England drafted him in the first round in 2004.

He capped his rookie season with the Patriots with a Super Bowl championship and is in a position to go out the same way with the Saints (13-2), who have clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC.

--When Ravens safety Eric Weddle takes the field Sunday in Baltimore's matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns, not only will he be fighting for his team's spot in the playoffs, but he will also have a seven-figure incentive on the line.

Weddle stands to earn a $1 million bonus if the Ravens advance to Week 18, something that has been part of his contract for three seasons in Baltimore.

The incentive is dependent on Weddle making the Pro Bowl and the Ravens making the playoffs in the same season. The 12-year veteran was named to his sixth Pro Bowl earlier this month, putting him halfway there. But Weddle told ESPN that the bonus would be "just icing on the cake."

--Field Level Media