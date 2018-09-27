NFL notebook: Chargers' Bosa likely out until November

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said his foot injury will likely keep him out until at least the team's bye in Week 8.

That would mean his earliest return to the field would be on Nov. 4 at Seattle.

"Initially it was too big of a problem," Bosa said Wednesday. "During rehab, I kind of put an expectation on myself that I needed to be out there. In all reality, I should've taken my time, rested. I've never had an injury like this, and I just put a lot of pressure on myself to push back when I shouldn't have. It complicated things a bit."

Bosa, who missed the season's first three games with a bone bruise in his left foot, said his cast was removed this week and he is currently wearing a protective boot. The 23-year-old pass rusher made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with a career-high 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

--Retired defensive star James Harrison, who spent the bulk of his 15-year career in Pittsburgh, said running back Le'Veon Bell should report to the Steelers and then fake injuries to avoid having to play on Sundays.

"If I'm Le'Veon ... I'm coming back, what is it, Nov. 13?" said Harrison in an interview with FS1, referencing the cutoff date for Bell to return and still receive credit for a full service year, which would allow him to be a free agent next season.

"For me, I'd give you everything at practice," Harrison continued. "You'd see -- the cameras would see -- that I'm fine, I'm healthy. But come Saturday, 'Something ain't right. I can't play on Sunday.' Because if I go out here and I mess something up, I'm losing a lot of money."

--The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve and signed cornerback Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad.

Talib, 32, is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday to repair a high-ankle sprain suffered in the second half of Sunday's 35-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

--Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact, coach Doug Pederson announced.

Jeffery had off season shoulder surgery and has yet to play in 2018. Pederson did not commit to Jeffery playing Sunday when the Eagles travel to Tennessee.

--The New England Patriots placed running back Rex Burkhead (neck) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (unspecified) on injured reserve.

Burkhead and Bentley will be eligible to return in eight weeks. Bentley becomes the sixth member of New England's nine-player 2018 draft class to be placed on the injured reserve list.

--After missing last weekend's upset victory in Minnesota with injured ribs, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said he will return to the lineup Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

McCoy rushed a total of 16 times for 61 yards in Buffalo's first two games, losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

--Houston Texans safety Andre Hal's cancer is in remission, according to the team's physician.

Hal was diagnosed in May with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He underwent a series of aggressive treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, team doctor James Muntz said in a statement.

--Field Level Media