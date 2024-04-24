NFL mock draft: Rams trade back with Bucs, acquire OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Rams are keeping all options on the table in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, and that could include a trade for a veteran. That’s what transpired in our latest NFL Wire mock draft where I picked for the Rams.

Rather than staying put at No. 19, I was offered a trade by Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling for the 26th pick. It was an offer I felt would help the Rams now, while also still giving them a chance to add a rookie for the future.

The deal was Pick 19 for Pick 26 and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Based on the trade value chart, Pick 19 was worth 55 points more than the Bucs’ pick at No. 26, which is the equivalent of a third-rounder. So essentially, Tryon-Shoyinka, a former first-round pick, was valued as a third-round selection in this trade and he still has two years left on his contract with the fifth-year option.

At No. 26, I then took Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, an offensive lineman with excellent size at 6-foot-8 and the ability to play either left or right tackle.

He fits the mold of the type of edge rusher the Rams look for, standing 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, and could step in right away opposite Byron Young.

Tryon-Shoyinka hasn’t panned out the way the Bucs hoped through three seasons, recording only 13 total sacks: 4.0, 4.0 and 5.0. However, he has the tools to be a productive starter, standing 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds with good athleticism.

Though he had a career-best five sacks in 2023, he had a career-low seven quarterback hits and 30 total pressures. There’s still time for him to develop into a 10-sack player as he enters his age-25 season in the NFL, and the Rams are a team that could take a chance on him this year.

