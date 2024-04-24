NFL mock draft: Projecting the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday, and it’s time for final mock drafts. We’ll be taking a shot at it with a three-round mock draft of our own. There are no trades projected, but there will likely be plenty at the top of the draft.

Scroll below for projections for all 100 picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

First round

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — USC QB Caleb Williams

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said this week that the team has decided on who it will take on Thursday, but the public will have to wait to find out. Well, not really. Williams is going to be the choice and for very good reason. He’s a generational talent at quarterback who has shades of Patrick Mahomes to his game. No, we’re not saying he’s going to be Mahomes, but the off-platform throws and magician-level escapability make it hard not to see those flashes.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) waves to fans while leaving the field after the Trojans’ 52-42 loss to Washington at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

2. Washington Commanders — LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Sure, there was a brief period last week where Drake Maye appeared to make more sense. Betting markets temporarily began moving in Maye’s direction after Daniels’ agent liked two tweets that criticized Washington for simultaneously hosting the top four quarterbacks for interviews — but both sides have appeared to move on. (Fox Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano called it all a “bit overblown.”) Maye might appear a better fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, but Daniels is more polished and boasts a better chance for success. Daniels is a significantly better processor than Maye.

3. New England Patriots — UNC QB Drake Maye

This could be the first pivot point of the draft. New England is in dire need of a quarterback, but also has a new regime in charge for the first time in decades after Bill Belichick’s departure. Will the Patriots want to tether themselves to a franchise QB in Year 1? If they stay put, then that’s an easy yes. Maye is the best quarterback left on the board, and whether it’s the Patriots or another team trading into the No. 3 spot, it sounds like he has a strong chance of going here.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium.

4. Arizona Cardinals — Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Gone are wideouts Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore, whom the new regime didn’t seem interested in keeping around. (The Cardinals let Brown walk and traded Moore to the Falcons.) The Cardinals are in dire need of a No. 1 wideout, and Harrison is a perfect fit. He stands just under 6-foot-4 and, according to Reel Analytics, ran 22.2 mph during a TD catch in Week 2 last year. We assume that run was wind-aided ... because that would put him in the elite speed category with Miami’s Tyreek Hill. Regardless, Harrison is big, he’s fast, and he can catch. He’ll be the first receiver off the board, and he’ll be an instant-impact starter.

5. Los Angeles Chargers — LSU WR Malik Nabers

The new front office and coaching staff in Los Angeles will have options here and have plenty of holes to fill. The Chargers need another offensive tackle to pair with Rashawn Slater, but there’s enough depth at the position for them to wait until the second or third round. More importantly, they have nothing at receiver. Right now they’d be starting Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer on the outside. That’s, uh, not ideal. Nabers is the best player available and is at a position of need. This one is easy.

6. New York Giants — Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Some rumors have circulated about the Giants possibly trading up to take Maye at No. 3, while others have countered by saying that’s a smokescreen to get another QB-needy team to move in front of them — which would free up the second-best wideout for the Giants. (Don’t you love draft drama?) We believe the latter is more likely to happen, but we do not project trades in this mock draft. If the top two receivers are off the board and the Giants don’t trade back, don’t be surprised to see them snatch up the replacement for QB Daniel Jones. And, before you ask — yes, Jones was locked into a four-year, $160 million contract last year. But the Giants can dump him after this season. Jones will not prevent the Giants from taking a quarterback.

7. Tennessee Titans — Notre Dame OT Joe Alt

The cupboards are bare right now for the Titans at offensive tackle. The good news is they’ll get to pick whoever their top guy is at the position if the draft falls this way. Right now it’s hard not to see that being Alt. He may end up being a right tackle rather than a left tackle, but that shouldn’t matter to Tennessee. The Titans need to put together a solid line in order to see what it has in QB Will Levis this season.

8. Atlanta Falcons — Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner

Is there a mock draft that doesn’t have Turner going to the Falcons at No. 8? Put simply, this is a pick that makes too much sense. (UCLA’s Laiatu Latu is the only other pick here that wouldn’t completely catch us off-guard.) Atlanta needs help on the EDGE, and Turner should be the first defender off the board. NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein compared Turner to new Giants LB Brian Burns.

9. Chicago Bears — Washington WR Rome Odunze

This is the floor for the third of the three elite receivers, which should be Odunze. That’s not a knock on him either — he has a legitimate chance to be a top-10 receiver in the long run — but an indication of just how good this receiver class is. There may not be a better landing spot for him to reach that ceiling than Chicago. He and Caleb Williams can grow together, with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen taking the pressure off Odunze early in his career.

10. New York Jets — Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Like running back, tight end is a bit of a devalued position — but Bowers is a generational after-the-catch tight end. He’s a freak show à la San Francisco’s George Kittle, and Jets QB Aaron Rodgers could have a lot of fun with a full cupboard of weapons in 2024. If the Jets do pass on Bowers, expect an offensive lineman or a trade back for more draft capital.

11. Minnesota Vikings — Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Since we don’t mock trades, this is a tough spot for Minnesota. The Vikings put themselves in position to trade up for quarterback by trading for a second first-round pick at No. 23, and could reasonably do that with Drake Maye as the target. Since he’s gone here, we’ll fill another Minnesota need by giving them Mitchell, who has established himself as one of the top-two corners in this class with his elite zone coverage ability.

12. Denver Broncos — UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Quarterback may be the priority here after the disastrous Russell Wilson error, uh, era — but the value just isn’t here at this stage to reach for the No. 5 signal-caller. (If you’re that fixated on drafting a quarterback, trade up for Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy.) The Broncos need a lot of help and, after quarterback, defensive line/EDGE is the preference here. Latu could help Denver immediately, and he’s already earned comparisons to the likes of Steelers LB TJ Watt. Said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger: “I think he’s the best pass-rusher in this draft.”

13. Las Vegas Raiders — Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

The Raiders are another team that could be in search of a quarterback, but there are plenty of other needs to focus on here. They need to fill out their offensive line, and Fuaga is a great fit in Vegas as a road-grader. He has the versatility to play guard or tackle, but if you’re taking an offensive lineman this high, ideally you want them to stick at tackle. We think Fuaga can and will help solidify the Raiders in the trenches.

14. New Orleans Saints — Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

The Saints are almost certainly taking an offensive tackle here — especially with OT Ryan Ramczyk’s degenerative knee issue — so only one question remains here: Who? Fashanu is arguably the best or second-best pass-blocking tackle this class. And, sure, while his hands are tiny (8.5 inches!), he boasts ideal size (6-foot-6), length (82.75-inch wingspan) and awareness. Fashanu allowed zero sacks at Penn State over more than 700 pass-blocking snaps, which is a solid foundation from which to grow.

15. Indianapolis Colts — Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Colts could use some help at either corner or wide receiver, but re-signing Michael Pittman Jr. helps quell the concerns on offense. While they did bring back Kenny Moore II at corner, he’s a slot player only and they still need to find another starter on the outside. Arnold fills that need perfectly as a high-end corner with the ball production — five interceptions and 12 passes defended in 2023 — to take things up a notch for the Indianapolis secondary.

16. Seattle Seahawks — Alabama OT JC Latham

Seattle’s run game was boom-or-bust last season, and Mike Macdonald’s squad could certainly stand to improve its run-blocking. Latham seems like an ideal fit as a 342-pound road-grader and, although he mostly played right tackle in college, he has the ability to play at left tackle and even along the interior. There’s a chance Macdonald and Co. might choose to add to the defensive line in the first round, but odds are they’ll go with the best available OL here. And that’s Latham.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars — LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

While Gabe Davis is a solid addition to Christian Kirk at receiver, the Jaguars are still in need of a No. 1 option now that Calvin Ridley has moved on to Tennessee. Thomas seems to have created a tier to himself after the top three receivers and before the next group late in the first round. He’s a height-weight-speed monster who needs a little bit of polish as a route runner. That being said, it’s better to have the tools than to not, and he could thrive with Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback.

18. Cincinnati Bengals — Texas DL Byron Murphy II

Like so many teams before them, the Bengals are looking for help along the line. Both the offensive and defensive lines. But, if Murphy lasts this long, it’s hard seeing Cincinnati and its 4-3 defense passing on the Texas-sized prospect. Some believe Murphy is a top-10 talent, but we see other teams who interviewed Murphy filling more pressing needs first — such as the Raiders and Vikings. But make no mistake about it: Murphy is an instant-impact player, and trade rumors for the 297-pound tackle could pick up the closer we get to the draft. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a team trade up to grab him.

19. Los Angeles Rams — Washington OL Troy Fautanu

What’s this? The Rams picking in the first round? I’ll have to check the rules to see if this is allowed. The Rams haven’t made a first-round pick since 2016 when they took Jared Goff at No. 1 overall. Yes. You read that correctly. With a pick this early for the first time in nearly a decade, it would make sense for the Rams to take advantage of an elite offensive line class. Fautanu has great mobility and, like Fuaga, could play either guard or tackle. He would plug in right away and start for Los Angeles.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Georgia OT Amarius Mims

Like the Saints, we almost certainly know what position the Steelers will be drafting — offensive line — but we can’t say with quite as much certainty who it will be. Pittsburgh used at least 10 of its top-30 visits on offensive linemen, and other possibilities here include OL Graham Barton and OT Tyler Guyton. Because of his injury history, Mims is riskier as a prospect — but he also boasts the higher ceiling. And, because he played most of his college career as a right tackle, that might even free up second-year OL Broderick Jones to move to left tackle.

21. Miami Dolphins — Florida State DE Jared Verse

The Dolphins could use some help off the edge with Jaelan Phillips recovering from a torn Achilles, Bradley Chubb recovering from a torn ACL and Andrew Van Ginkel departing in free agency. Verse is a high-motor pass rusher who has enough athleticism to be a difference maker. He could go earlier than this, but he also might fall victim to the run of offensive tackles coming in the teens.

22. Philadelphia Eagles — Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

Yes, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata are solidified as the Eagles’ starting offensive tackles, but this is a franchise that prioritizes the offensive line, and Johnson is going to be 34 heading into this season. Guyton is a raw tackle prospect who is unlikely to come in and contribute right away. That would be fine in Philadelphia, where he won’t deal with the same expectations as a first-round tackle elsewhere because he’ll be sitting behind Johnson for at least a year — if not two.

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston) — Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The Vikings get their quarterback. Penix is a quality consolation prize if they’re unable to move up into the top five to get Maye or another signal caller. He has elite arm strength that shows up in both tight window throws and downfield shots. Most importantly, Penix is fearless much in the same ways that Dak Prescott is, allowing him to uncork throws that some other quarterbacks wouldn’t even attempt. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could help him form one of the more fun passing games in the league if he sees the field early in his career.

24. Dallas Cowboys — Duke OL Graham Barton

Even if Cowboys OG Tyler Smith stays put and doesn’t move to left tackle to off-set the departure of OT Tyron Smith, Dallas still needs to find a replacement for Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz. Barton has the versatility to play any position along the line, and his selection could give Tyler Smith and the Cowboys a lot more options. Barton started 39 career games at Duke, including five games at center, and his experience makes him more polished than some of the other possibilities here.

25. Green Bay Packers — Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Green Bay hosted a top-30 visit with McKinstry earlier this month, and it’s not difficult to understand why. About 2-3 weeks before that visit, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst watched McKinstry clock a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at Alabama’s pro day, minimizing concerns about a Jones fracture in his left foot. In other words, McKinstry is not in the same situation as Green Bay CB Eric Stokes, who watched a bright 2021 rookie campaign fade into disappointment due to injuries. McKinstry is a smart player, and the first-team All-American would serve as an immediate upgrade for the Packers.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Penn State DE Chop Robinson

The Bucs need help with their pass rush, and releasing Shaq Barrett in a cost-cutting move didn’t help matters. Tampa Bay could use an EDGE here and, while Florida State’s Jared Verse might be more of a fan favorite, we already have him off the board. Chop Robinson remains a bit raw, but his ceiling and explosive first step make him a surefire first-rounder. So, sure, he’s a bit of a gamble — but the payoff could be huge.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) — Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Some will shy away from Wiggins because he has a slight frame at only 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, but that didn’t hurt him in the ACC, and neither will his 4.28 speed that he showed off at the combine. Wiggins is never likely to be a big help in the running game, and could struggle against bigger receivers, but there’s still enough upside to warrant spending a late first on him, especially with Arizona in the midst of a rebuild.

28. Buffalo Bills — Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

With the trade of Stefon Diggs and the departure of Gabe Davis, the Bills need some WR weapons for QB Josh Allen — and the 1-2 punch of Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir doesn’t exactly strike fear into opposing defenses. The Bills could trade up to get one of the NFL draft’s top four receivers but, if they stay put, they’ll likely take the best receiver available. Mitchell boasts the tools as a 6-foot-2 wideout with a 4.34-second 40, but he needs to find consistency. One other possibility worth considering: Drafting a DB like Cooper DeJean and then going wideout in the second round.

29. Detroit Lions — Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

If we’ve learned anything about the Lions during the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era, it’s that they aren’t afraid to go way down the board on draft night. Last year they took Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and Jack Campbell at No. 18 — with Gibbs projected as a late first rounder and Campbell as a second rounder. Kneeland isn’t a massive reach, but is still a little farther down the board than you’d expect. Still, he would add some much-needed pass rushing help to the Detroit defense.

30. Baltimore Ravens — Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

Baltimore needs some help on the right side of the offensive line and, while Morgan is most accustomed to left tackle, the All-Pac-12 lineman can play either guard or tackle — which makes him a lot more alluring to the Ravens. He’s athletically balanced and could spell LT Ronnie Stanley, take over for RT project Daniel Faalele, or compete for time along the interior.

31. San Francisco 49ers — BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger at left tackle and the 49ers will need to find his eventual replacement sooner rather than later. Suamataia fits the mold as a potential successor because of his upside. He won’t be 22 until January 2025 and has already started 23 games for BYU, with 12 coming at right tackle and 11 coming at left tackle. Suamataia could come in and start at right tackle before flipping to the left side when Williams calls it a career.

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Texas Xavier Worthy

Worthy has garnered early comparisons to former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill for one primary reasons — speed. Worthy ran a record-breaking 4.21-second 40 at the NFL Combine but, yes, there is a catch. Worthy is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, 20 pounds lighter (and an inch taller) than Hill when he came into the NFL. Still, Worthy’s speed is difficult to pass up on, and former NFL player Maurice Jones-Drew called a Chiefs/Worthy combination a “match made in heaven.”

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Second round

33. Carolina Panthers — South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

34. New England Patriots — Florida State WR Keon Coleman

35. Arizona Cardinals — Iowa DB Cooper DeJean

36. Washington Commanders — Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

37. Los Angeles Chargers — Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson

38. Tennessee Titans — Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

39. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants) — West Virginia IOL Zach Frazier

40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago) — Oregon WR Troy Franklin

41. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets) — Missouri DL Darius Robinson

42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota) — Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

43. Atlanta Falcons — Iowa State CB T.J. Tampa

44. Las Vegas Raiders — Oregon QB Bo Nix

45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver) — Florida State DT Braden Fiske

46. Indianapolis Colts — Michigan WR Roman Wilson

47. New York Giants (from Seattle) — Houston OT Patrick Paul

48. Jacksonville Jaguars — Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

49. Cincinnati Bengals — Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) — Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac

51. Pittsburgh Steelers — Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

52. Los Angeles Rams — Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

53. Philadelphia Eagles — Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe

54. Cleveland Browns — Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper

55. Miami Dolphins — Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

56. Dallas Cowboys — Texas RB Jonathon Brooks

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Michigan LB Junior Colson

58. Green Bay Packers — Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

59. Houston Texans — Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk

60. Buffalo Bills — Washington State S Jaden Hicks

61. Detroit Lions — Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr.

62. Baltimore Ravens — Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell

63. San Francisco 49ers — Rutgers CB Max Melton

64. Kansas City Chiefs — Kansas OL Dominick Puni

Third round

65. Carolina Panthers — Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter

66. Arizona Cardinals — Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro

67. Washington Commanders — Washington OT Roger Rosengarten

68. New England Patriots —Kentucky CB Andru Phillips

69. Los Angeles Chargers — Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher

70. New York Giants — Penn State TE Theo Johnson

71. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) — Kansas EDGE Austin Booker

72. New York Jets — Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) — Washington WR Jalen McMillan

74. Atlanta Falcons — Georgia S Javon Bullard

75. Chicago Bears — Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

76. Denver Broncos — South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

77. Las Vegas Raiders — Florida State RB Trey Benson

78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle) — Wake Forest CB Caelon Carson

79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville) — Utah S Cole Bishop

80. Cincinnati Bengals — UConn OG Christian Haynes

81. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver) — N.C. State LB Payton Wilson

82. Indianapolis Colts — Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss

83. Los Angeles Rams — Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt

84. Pittsburgh Steelers — North Carolina WR Devontez Walker

85. Cleveland Browns — LSU DT Maason Smith

86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) — Florida State CB Renardo Green

87. Dallas Cowboys — UNC LB Cedric Gray

88. Green Bay Packers — Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Boston College OG Christian Mahogany

90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) — USC RB MarShawn Lloyd

91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo) — Pittsburgh OT Matt Goncalves

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit) — Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine

93. Baltimore Ravens — Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

94. San Francisco 49ers — Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

95. Kansas City Chiefs — Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace

96. Jacksonville Jaguars — Georgia IOL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

97. Cincinnati Bengals — UCF WR Javon Baker

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia) — Notre Dame CB Cam Hart

99. Los Angeles Rams — Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco) — Michigan RB Blake Corum