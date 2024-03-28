NFL Media mongers rumor of Woody Johnson, Robert Saleh "very heated conversation"

There's an unwritten rule when it comes to working for NFL Media: Don't stir up trouble for the 32 teams that own the operation.

That rule was ignored during a recent episode of the NFL's Around the NFL podcast. NFL Media host Colleen Wolfe said that Jets coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson were having a "very heated conversation" at the league meetings.

The incident happened, supposedly, on Monday night.

"Maybe they were disagreeing on how they like their steak cooked," Wolfe said. "Doubt that though."

She tried to back off at one point, saying it wasn't an "argument," just a "discussion."

"A little awkward," she said. "A little awkward." She based it on their "body language," as it was relayed to her by an unnamed source.

"A lively conversation they were having," she said. "So, what was that about?"

She later called it "super awkward," adding, "Where there's smoke there's fire."

That's the kind of thing that rarely if ever comes from league-owned media. It's very dangerous ground, because Johnson or someone else from the Jets simply needs to pick up the phone and complain to NFL Media. Because the Jets own 1/32nd of NFL Media, the complaint cannot be ignored or given short shrift.