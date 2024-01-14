NFL inactives tracker, wild-card weekend: A.J. Brown out, Baker Mayfield questionable for Bucs-Eagles

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Wild Card Weekend

The road to Super Bowl LVIII begins this weekend with the six NFL wild-card matchups.

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with some mixed injury news ahead of their game Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DeVonta Smith was a full participant at practice throughout the week after missing Week 18 with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who dislocated the middle finger, got in a full practice session on Saturday and is expected to play Monday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, meanwhile, is out.

The Eagles officially ruled Brown out on Saturday with a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, confirming earlier reports that he would not play Monday.

The Bucs, meanwhile, listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as questionable with ankle and rib injuries. He's reportedly expected to play, but he was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday.

In Detroit, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made a surprise appearance at practice on Thursday. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta said he took reps at practice and was "optimistic" about playing in Sunday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ll probably play with the knee brace as a precautionary thing, just to make sure that hyperextension doesn’t happen again in the rare case that the cleat gets caught in the turf again and something bad were to happen," LaPorta said. "So I think you would see me with a knee brace out there, but I'm not sure how much it would inhibit me or practically keep it from happening again. That was a fluke thing."

Here is the rest of the NFL wild-card weekend inactives report.

AT&T Stadium | Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ford Field | Sunday, 8:15 p.m. | NBC

DETROIT LIONS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Highmark Stadium | Monday, 4:30 p.m. | CBS

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

BUFFALO BILLS

Raymond James Stadium | Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

S Reed Blankenship (groin): questionable

WR A.J. Brown (knee): OUT

S Sydney Brown (knee): OUT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS