Steelers LB T.J. Watt ruled out for wild-card game against Bills with knee injury

Watt suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without linebacker T.J. Watt for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills due a knee injury.

Watt suffered the injury during Saturday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. As he landed after jumping to block a Tyler Huntley pass, teammate Montravius Adams collided with Watt's left knee.

Watt, the NFL's regular-season sacks leader with 19, was ruled out of the game a short while later.

“Playing without T.J. is significant. But, we've played without a lot of people this year," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "This is another opportunity to strike a blow for team."

Watt's older brother, former NFLer J.J., posted on X Sunday that T.J. had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

"Best case scenario for TJ," J.J. wrote. "Everything else looks pristine. Couple weeks of rest/recovery."

Rudolph remains starting quarterback

Tomlin also confirmed that Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback after helping get the Steelers into the playoffs over the last month.

"We're just simply staying with the hot hand and not disrupting the apple cart," Tomlin said. "He's delivered, we've delivered, and so, we will continue in that vein."

Since taking over for an injured Kenny Pickett, Rudolph has thrown for 719 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and helped the Steelers to a 3-0 record in games he's started. Two of those three wins saw the team eclipse 30 points, something they hadn't done since November 2022.

"Over the last few weeks, we've essentially kind of been in the playoffs," Tomlin added. "Hopefully that experience shows that urgency."