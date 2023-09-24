NFL inactives tracker Week 3: Bryce Young, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Ekeler, OBJ out; Joe Burrow questionable

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.

As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than-recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.

If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for Monday. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Week 3 inactives:

Cardinals

DL Carlos Watkins (biceps): out

LB Josh Woods (ankle): out

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): questionable

Falcons

Ravens

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start

LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant

LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant

LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant

LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

Bears

LB Khalid Kareem (hip): out

S Eddie Jackson (foot): out

OL Nate Davis (personal): questionable

Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): questionable, participated in practice

Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.



Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023

TE Irv Smith (hamstring): doubtful

Browns

CB Greg Newsome II

S Ronnie Hickman

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

T James Hudson III

Cowboys

Broncos

S Justin Simmons

S JL Skinner

DE Ronnie Perkins

OLB Frank Clark

C Alex Forsyth

DL Elijah Garcia

Lions

Packers

WR Christian Watson

CB Jaire Alexander

RB Aaron Jones

DB Anthony Johnson Jr.

DB Zayne Anderson

OL David Bakhtiari

OL Elgton Jenkinst

Saints

TE Foster Moreau

CB Paulson Adebo

DE Kyle Phillips

WR A.T. Perry

OL Nick Saldiveri

Texans

QB Case Keenum

RB Dare Ogunbowale

LB Denzel Perryman

S Jalen Pitre

DE Derek Rivers

CB Tavierre Thomas

OT Laremy Tunsil

Colts

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

OL Arlington Hambright

C Ryan Kelly

DE Isaiah Land

TE Will Mallory

QB Anthony Richardson

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones

WR Parker Washington

WR Elijah Cooks

RB JaMycal Hasty

S Antonio Johnson

Chiefs

WR Richie James (knee): out

LB Nick Bolton (ankle): out

RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring): questionable

WR Kadarius Toney (toe): questionable

LB Willie Gay (quad) questionable

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice

DE Tyree Wilson (illness): questionable

Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler

LB Eric Kendricks

DL Christopher Hinton

OL Zack Bailey

OL Brenden Jaimes

Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury

OLB Marcus Davenport

RB Cam Akers

TE Nick Muse

DL Khyiris Tonga

Rams

Dolphins

QB Skylar Thompson

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR Erik Ezukanma

CB Cam Smith

RB Salvon Ahmed

T Kion Smith

TE Tyler Kroft

Jets

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jason Brownlee

OL Wes Schweitzer

LB Zaire Barnes

CB Bryce Hall

S Tony Adams

Patriots

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

CB Jonathan Jones

OL Sidy Sow

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Eagles

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): out

RB Boston Scott (concussion): out

Seahawks

Steelers

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion): out

Buccaneers

LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): out

DT Calijah Kancey (calf): out

CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable

DT Vita Vea (pectoral): questionable

OG Cody Mauch (back): questionable

LB Devin White (groin): questionable

Titans

WR Colton Dowell

OL Jaelyn Duncan

OLB Trevis Gipson

QB Will Levis

OLB Caleb Murphy

OL Peter Skoronski

CB Kindle Vildor

Commanders

DE KJ Henry

T Trent Scott

G Chris Paul

TE Curtis Hodges

TE Logan Thomas

WR Mitchell Tinsley

Bills