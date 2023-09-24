NFL inactives tracker Week 3: Bryce Young, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Ekeler, OBJ out; Joe Burrow questionable
Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.
As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than-recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.
If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.
Week 3 inactives:
Cardinals
DL Carlos Watkins (biceps): out
LB Josh Woods (ankle): out
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): questionable
Falcons
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Joe Gaziano
QB Logan Woodside
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
RB Justice Hill
OT Ronnie Stanley
OLB Odafe Oweh
Panthers
QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start
LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice
RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant
LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant
LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant
LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant
Bears
LB Khalid Kareem (hip): out
S Eddie Jackson (foot): out
OL Nate Davis (personal): questionable
Bengals
Quarterback Joe Burrow (calf): questionable, participated in practice
Progress for Joe Burrow. Did not throw during individual yesterday. Doing so today.
Here’s video for the Twitter docs to analyze. pic.twitter.com/CJwrz4Jmnu
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 22, 2023
TE Irv Smith (hamstring): doubtful
Browns
CB Greg Newsome II
C Luke Wypler
DT Siaki Ika
T James Hudson III
Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs (knee): out
OL Zack Martin (ankle): questionable
OL Tyler Biadasz (hamstring): questionable
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): no game status, participated in practice
S Donovan Wilson (calf): no game status, participated in practice
OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): no game status, participated in practice
Broncos
S JL Skinner
OLB Frank Clark
C Alex Forsyth
Lions
T Taylor Decker
Packers
RB Aaron Jones
DB Anthony Johnson Jr.
OL David Bakhtiari
OL Elgton Jenkinst
Saints
TE Foster Moreau
DE Kyle Phillips
WR A.T. Perry
Texans
QB Case Keenum
RB Dare Ogunbowale
S Jalen Pitre
DE Derek Rivers
OT Laremy Tunsil
Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
OL Arlington Hambright
C Ryan Kelly
DE Isaiah Land
TE Will Mallory
QB Anthony Richardson
Jaguars
WR Zay Jones
WR Parker Washington
WR Elijah Cooks
RB JaMycal Hasty
Chiefs
WR Richie James (knee): out
LB Nick Bolton (ankle): out
RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring): questionable
WR Kadarius Toney (toe): questionable
LB Willie Gay (quad) questionable
Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice
DE Tyree Wilson (illness): questionable
Chargers
RB Austin Ekeler
OL Zack Bailey
OL Brenden Jaimes
Vikings
C Garrett Bradbury
OLB Marcus Davenport
RB Cam Akers
TE Nick Muse
Rams
WR Puka Nacua (oblique): questionable, reportedly expected to play
Dolphins
QB Skylar Thompson
WR Erik Ezukanma
CB Cam Smith
RB Salvon Ahmed
T Kion Smith
TE Tyler Kroft
Jets
RB Israel Abanikanda
WR Jason Brownlee
OL Wes Schweitzer
LB Zaire Barnes
CB Bryce Hall
S Tony Adams
Patriots
WR Kayshon Boutte
QB Will Grier
OL Sidy Sow
OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Eagles
WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): out
RB Boston Scott (concussion): out
Seahawks
WR DK Metcalf (ribs): questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable
S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable
S Quandre Diggs (hamstring): questionable
S Julian Love (hamstring): questionable
DL Jarran Reed (groin): questionable
OL Phil Haynes (calf): questionable
TE Will Dissly (shoulder): doubtful
CB Riq Woolen (chest): doubtful
OL Charles Cross (toe): out
CB Coby Bryant (toe): out
Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion): out
Buccaneers
LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring): out
DT Calijah Kancey (calf): out
CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable
DT Vita Vea (pectoral): questionable
OG Cody Mauch (back): questionable
LB Devin White (groin): questionable
Titans
WR Colton Dowell
OL Jaelyn Duncan
OLB Trevis Gipson
QB Will Levis
OLB Caleb Murphy
OL Peter Skoronski
CB Kindle Vildor
Commanders
DE KJ Henry
T Trent Scott
G Chris Paul
TE Curtis Hodges
TE Logan Thomas
WR Mitchell Tinsley
Bills
S Damar Hamlin
CB Kaiir Elam
OT Germain Ifedi
OL Alec Anderson
DT Poona Ford