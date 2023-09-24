Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 3: Bryce Young, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Ekeler, OBJ out; Joe Burrow questionable

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the San Francisco 49ers notching a decisive win over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder injury) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) were ruled out prior to that game.

As the week continues, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams without their star quarterback on Monday. Joe Burrow was seen at practice before the team listed him as questionable Saturday. The 26-year-old sustained a calf strain during training camp and returned to practice a month later. But a less-than-recovered version of the 2020 No. 1 pick was seen on the field en route to the Bengals' 0-2 start.

If Burrow can't play, the Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad on Friday to back up Jake Browning. The team also signed quarterback A.J. McCarron, who played for Cincinnati from 2014-2017, on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable for Monday. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Week 3 inactives:

Cardinals

Falcons

Ravens

Panthers

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle): out, Andy Dalton to start

  • LB Justin Houston (calf): questionable, participated in practice

  • RB Miles Sanders (pectoral): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Brian Burns (ankle): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Chandler Wooten (knee): no game status, full practice participant

  • LB Amaré Barno (thigh): no game status, full practice participant

Bears

  • LB Khalid Kareem (hip): out

  • S Eddie Jackson (foot): out

  • OL Nate Davis (personal): questionable

Bengals

  • TE Irv Smith (hamstring): doubtful

Browns

Cowboys

Broncos

Lions

Packers

Saints

Texans

Colts

  • DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

  • CB Darrell Baker Jr.

  • OL Arlington Hambright

  • C Ryan Kelly

  • DE Isaiah Land

  • TE Will Mallory

  • QB Anthony Richardson

Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones

  • WR Parker Washington

  • WR Elijah Cooks

  • RB JaMycal Hasty

  • S Antonio Johnson

Chiefs

  • WR Richie James (knee): out

  • LB Nick Bolton (ankle): out

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Kadarius Toney (toe): questionable

  • LB Willie Gay (quad) questionable

Raiders

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion protocol): no game status, participated in practice

  • DE Tyree Wilson (illness): questionable

Chargers

Vikings

Rams

Dolphins

Jets

  • RB Israel Abanikanda

  • WR Jason Brownlee

  • OL Wes Schweitzer

  • LB Zaire Barnes

  • CB Bryce Hall

  • S Tony Adams

Patriots

  • WR Kayshon Boutte

  • QB Will Grier

  • CB Jonathan Jones

  • OL Sidy Sow

  • OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Eagles

  • WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): out

  • RB Boston Scott (concussion): out

Seahawks

Steelers

Buccaneers

Titans

  • WR Colton Dowell

  • OL Jaelyn Duncan

  • OLB Trevis Gipson

  • QB Will Levis

  • OLB Caleb Murphy

  • OL Peter Skoronski

  • CB Kindle Vildor

Commanders

  • DE KJ Henry

  • T Trent Scott

  • G Chris Paul

  • TE Curtis Hodges

  • TE Logan Thomas

  • WR Mitchell Tinsley

Bills

  • S Damar Hamlin

  • CB Kaiir Elam

  • OT Germain Ifedi

  • OL Alec Anderson

  • DT Poona Ford