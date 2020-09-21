Saquon Barkley suffers torn ACL, Giants announce

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Monday.

He will undergo surgery in the “near future,” the team said, after he underwent an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday to confirm the tear. Barkley will miss the rest of the season while rehabbing. It takes on average six to nine months to get back to full activity after an ACL tear.

Barkley was tackled by Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson early in the second half on Sunday when his right knee buckled. He reached for the knee in clear pain and agony. Unable to put any weight on the leg, he had to be carted off the field.

He did not return to the game and the Giants lost, 17-13.

Barkley was the second overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Penn State. He’s been one of the league’s star backs in the two full seasons since his selection and is due to sign an extension after the 2020 season.

The injury is one of a large number of them during Week 2 of the NFL season. Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is reportedly expected to miss 2-6 weeks with a sprained ACL joint. He and other stars are awaiting MRI results to better assess.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is carted to the locker room after injuring his right knee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) More

