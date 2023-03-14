NFL free agency: Cardinals agree to re-sign OT Kelvin Beachum even after Kyler Murray comments

Kelvin Beachum played the past three seasons with the Cardinals. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are keeping a piece of their offensive line around after the team reportedly agreed to sign veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum to a two-year, $5.15 million deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beachum's contract also reportedly comes with $3.26 million guaranteed.

It's a small but significant move for the Cardinals. Beachum started all but two games for Arizona during his three seasons there and recently made a somewhat incendiary comment about quarterback Kyler Murray's maturity. Beachum told the "Burns and Gambo" show on Thursday that Murray "needs to grow up a little bit."

“I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit," Beachum said. "I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.”

The comments came almost a year after Murray, 25, signed a five-year $230.5 million extension that at first included the infamous “independent study clause” that was later removed from Murray's deal.

“They paid him for a reason, they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead,” Beachum said. “When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity.”

Beachum won't be blocking for Murray for most of the 2023 season, though, after the Cardinals QB tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season and will likely miss half of this upcoming season. A lack of Murray means the Cardinals will likely start either Colt McCoy, David Blough or acquire another passer either through free agency, a trade or the draft.

In any event, keeping Beachum around should provide more continuity along the offensive line for whoever lines up under center and for the new coaching staff led by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.