NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 5 NFL Expert Picks
LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta
Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn
Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina
Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston
Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers
NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona
Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore
NFL Pick Results So Far
CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
8:20, NFL
Line: Los Angeles -2, o/u: 54.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
NEXT: New York Jets at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at Atlanta
8:30 am, FOX
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: NY Jets
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NY Jets
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
Green Bay at Cincinnati
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Detroit at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -7.5, o/u: 49
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
Denver at Pittsburgh
1:00, FOX
Line: Pittsburgh -1, o/u: 40
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Pittsburgh
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh
Miami at Tampa Bay
1:00, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Washington
1:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -1.5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Philadelphia at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -4, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -4, o/u: 48.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
New England at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -9, o/u: 40
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New England
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: New England*
Chicago at Las Vegas
4:05, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Las Vegas*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
New York Giants at Dallas
4:25, FOX
Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 52
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
San Francisco at Arizona
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arizona*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Buffalo at Kansas City
8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 56.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Indianapolis at Baltimore
8:15, ESPN
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore*
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 29-19 ATS: 22-26
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 36-28 ATS: 29-28
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 39-25 ATS: 30-34
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 41-23 ATS: 32-32
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 41-23 ATS: 32-32
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 36-27 ATS: 26-37
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 28-36 ATS: 32-32
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 35-29 ATS: 26-38
