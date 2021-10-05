NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

8:20, NFL

Line: Los Angeles -2, o/u: 54.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: New York Jets at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Jets at Atlanta

8:30 am, FOX

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: NY Jets

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NY Jets

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Story continues

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Green Bay at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

Green Bay at Cincinnati

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Detroit at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions

Detroit at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -7.5, o/u: 49

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Denver at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Pittsburgh

1:00, FOX

Line: Pittsburgh -1, o/u: 40

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Pittsburgh

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Miami at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Miami at Tampa Bay

1:00, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: New Orleans at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

New Orleans at Washington

1:00, CBS

Line: New Orleans -1.5, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Philadelphia at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -4, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Tennessee at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions

Tennessee at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -4, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: New England at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -9, o/u: 40

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New England

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: New England*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Chicago at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions

Chicago at Las Vegas

4:05, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Las Vegas*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers Expert Picks, Predictions

Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: New York Giants at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Giants at Dallas

4:25, FOX

Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 52

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: San Francisco at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions

San Francisco at Arizona

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arizona*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Buffalo at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at Kansas City

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 56.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: Indianapolis at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Indianapolis at Baltimore

8:15, ESPN

Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 29-19 ATS: 22-26

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 36-28 ATS: 29-28

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 39-25 ATS: 30-34

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 41-23 ATS: 32-32

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 41-23 ATS: 32-32

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 36-27 ATS: 26-37

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 28-36 ATS: 32-32

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 35-29 ATS: 26-38

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

NFL Pick Results So Far

CFN Week 6 Expert College Picks