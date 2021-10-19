NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 7 highlighted by Chicago at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Seattle, and Kansas City at Tennessee.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks
Denver at Cleveland
8:20 FOX/NFL Network
Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
NEXT: Washington at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at Green Bay
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
NEXT: Kansas City at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions
Kansas City at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 56.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
NEXT: Atlanta at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
Atlanta at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
NEXT: New York Jets at New England Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: New England*
NEXT: Carolina at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions
Carolina at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
NEXT: Cincinnati at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions
Cincinnati at Baltimore
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore*
NEXT: Philadelphia at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions
Philadelphia at Las Vegas
4:05, FOX
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
NEXT: Detroit at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions
Detroit at Los Angeles Rams
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -15, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*
NEXT: Houston at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions
Houston at Arizona
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -17, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona*
NEXT: Chicago at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Chicago at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -13.5, o/u: 47
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
NEXT: Indianapolis at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions
Indianapolis at San Francisco
8:20, NBC
Line: Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
NEXT: New Orleans at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions
New Orleans at Seattle
8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 47-31, ATS: 39-39
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 56-37, ATS: 47-39
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 61-33, ATS: 45-49
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 61-33, ATS: 48-46
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 68-26, ATS: 51-43
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 60-27, ATS: 48-39
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 57-36, ATS: 44-49
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 64-27, ATS: 58-36
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 54-40, ATS: 41-53
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 39-23, ATS: 23-39
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 40-22, ATS: 32-30
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 40-54, ATS: 46-48
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 55-39, ATS: 43-51
