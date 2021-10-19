NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 7 highlighted by Chicago at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Seattle, and Kansas City at Tennessee.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

Denver at Cleveland

8:20 FOX/NFL Network

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Washington at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Washington at Green Bay

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

Story continues

NEXT: Kansas City at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions

Kansas City at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 56.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Atlanta at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

Atlanta at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: New York Jets at New England Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Jets at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: New England*

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Carolina at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions

Carolina at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Cincinnati at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Cincinnati at Baltimore

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore*

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Philadelphia at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at Las Vegas

4:05, FOX

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Detroit at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions

Detroit at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -15, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Houston at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions

Houston at Arizona

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -17, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona*

NEXT: Chicago at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Chicago at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -13.5, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: Indianapolis at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions

Indianapolis at San Francisco

8:20, NBC

Line: Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: New Orleans at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions

New Orleans at Seattle

8:15, ESPN

Line: New Orleans -5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 47-31, ATS: 39-39

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 56-37, ATS: 47-39

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 61-33, ATS: 45-49

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 61-33, ATS: 48-46

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 68-26, ATS: 51-43

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 60-27, ATS: 48-39

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 57-36, ATS: 44-49

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 64-27, ATS: 58-36

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 54-40, ATS: 41-53

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 39-23, ATS: 23-39

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 40-22, ATS: 32-30

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 40-54, ATS: 46-48

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 55-39, ATS: 43-51

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks