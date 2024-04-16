NFL experience on the coaching staff helped land playmaker Dymere Miller at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dymere Miller committed to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal with an eye toward his development. One of the most explosive football players in college football last season, Miller sees the Big Ten level as a chance to prove himself for the NFL.

The addition of Miller is key for Rutgers as they look to build on a season where they finished 7-6 and beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Last season at Monmouth, Miller was named an FCS All-American for a season which he finished with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal and was offered by UConn, FAU, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech.

Miller said that the coaching at Rutgers factored into his decision to commit. Dave Brock, the Rutgers wide receivers coach, spent five seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons where he coached wide receivers

And there is John Perry, a senior analyst at Rutgers who coached wide receivers and tight ends for seven seasons in the NFL.

For a player like Miller, this type of coaching was exactly what he was looking for in the transfer portal.

“It is a step-up competition, but at the end of the day, I feel as though I’m a football player and I’m a baller so I feel like I can play at any level,” Miller told Rutgers Wire in early April. “So you know just being a veteran, you know, I’ve been playing college football for a little bit. So just better knowing the game.”

Brock, in particular, was a big selling point for Miller.

An explosive athlete, Miller was dominant at the FCS level while at Monmouth. But if he wants to take the next step and play in the NFL, then the fine-tuning of his game had to take place.

And it is with these Sunday ambitions that Miller was drawn to Brock and his resume.

“I’ll say like how the details that he gives, like certain routes that you got to run he knows,” Miller said. “Like certain stuff coming in here like I knew – but I didn’t know it to a ‘T.’ Like, he’s really helping me with that.”

The initial impression on Miller is a positive one from Rutgers.

Kirk Ciarrocca, in his second year as offensive coordinator at Rutgers, was impressed with Miller during the early stages of spring practice.

The arrival of Miller gives Rutgers a speedy target with game-changing ability at the second level. Miller is better than advertised, Ciarrocca said.

“It’s a little too early to know exactly what he can bring but we really liked his skill set when we watched his film from Monmouth,” Ciarrocca said. “And in the first two practices, you know, he’s probably… he might be even a little better than I was thinking on the film. I’m just really excited to get a chance to work with him. He is an excellent young man. He’s worked really hard since he’s gotten here and really taken to the program and you can tell the other guys really like him.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire