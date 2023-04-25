NFL Draft: Panthers HC Frank Reich says team has decided which QB to take 1st overall

The top picks of the 2023 NFL Draft are still shrouded in smokescreens and outright lies, but the Carolina Panthers have apparently found their truth.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Panthers head coach Frank Reich said the team has decided which quarterback it will select Thursday with the first overall pick, which it acquired via a trade with the Chicago Bears last month.

Reich said Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer approached him about the pick Monday and asked his preference, leading to an agreement on who to take:

"[Fitterer] actually came in my office yesterday at some point and asked the question, kind of like a proposal of sorts. And I said 'Yes.' There is consensus and we're excited."

The Panthers have languished at quarterback since the prime of Cam Newton several years ago and are looking for a franchise quarterback to build around for the next decade. Which quarterback that will (should) be, though, is still up for debate outside of the Panthers' offices.

The Panthers have made their decision between Bryce Young (right), C.J. Stroud (left), Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

What are the Carolina Panthers options with the 1st overall pick?

Throughout the pre-draft process, there have been four quarterbacks considered to form the top tier at the position, with varying ranges of pro readiness and ultimate potential: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Stroud was once the clear favorite to go first, but has since seen his stock drop for some potentially dubious reasons. Young surpassed him on the board earlier this month, but still faces questions about his size at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds.

Richardson and his enormous tools have seemingly made him the prospect with the highest ceiling despite an inconsistent career at Florida, but the real drama came earlier Tuesday when Levis' odds to go first rocketed up to +500 based on an anonymous Reddit post claiming to have inside info from his inner circle.

Yes, really.

Young remains the prohibitive favorite to be the first player to hear his name called by Roger Goodell on Thursday at -1400. The first round of the draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday in Kansas City (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network).