As NFL Draft nears, Missouri's Ty'Ron Hopper has hometown of Shelby, N.C., behind him

Despite his youth, Crest football standout D’Various “Pluto” Surratt swiftly learned the value and importance of film study.

“I watch a lot of football, a lot of film,” he said. “To be honest, it has helped the game slow down a lot. Especially the position I play at safety, having that knowledge beforehand helps me make more plays on the ball, be in better position for tackles and stuff like that.

“Sometimes it really feels like a video game; it’s fun.”

Such rigorous film study paid off in the form of 57 tackles and five interceptions. College recruits have also started knocking his door, among them Appalachian State, Arkansas, Charlotte and Tennessee already extending offers to the Crest sophomore. Of those showing interest, however, Surratt was most familiar with the University of Missouri, and with good reason.

PART 1: Here's how Shelby native and Missouri football's Ty'Ron Hopper is prepping for NFL Draft

PART 2: Shelby native, Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper makes lasting impression at his pro day

The brother of two-time all-SEC performer Ty’Ron Hopper, Surratt spent many Saturday afternoons keeping tabs as to how the Tigers are doing. He’ll also be keeping a close eye on next week’s NFL Draft and the opportunity for his sibling’s lifelong dream to come true.

“Man, it will be really cool to say I have a brother playing in the NFL,” Surratt said. “We just talked the other day about (the NFL Draft) and it was pretty cool to hear about the process and everything he is doing. It’s a great feeling.”

A Shelby native, Hopper is expected to be selected on the NFL Draft’s second or third day. A 6-foot-2, 231-pound linebacker, he had 133 tackles (20 for a loss), 5.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in two seasons at Missouri.

Prior to arriving in Columbia, Missouri, he spent three years at the University of Florida, finishing with 82 tackles (11.5 for a loss), four sacks and a forced fumble.

“Watching his college games and highlights, his athleticism really stands out,” Surratt said. “He’s a decent sized, athletic linebacker whose range really stands out when you watch.

“A select few people are able to make it out of Shelby and play at the college level. So when you make it out, you have to make it count. (Hopper) has certainly made the most of his opportunities.”

While many big league dreams have been lost in the Shelby shuffle, there was hope from a young age that Hopper could become the latest in a string of local athletes to play professionally.

“I remember him playing in elementary school ball at (Shelby City Park) where he played for the Panthers a year or two,” said Skip Young, a longtime Crest football assistant and Shelby native. “He was bigger than other kids when he was younger, so he didn’t get to run the ball much. But his aggressiveness really showed us he may be playing the game of football for a long time.

“Then when he went to Gaffney (South Carolina) and shined as a freshman; we love our football around here in Shelby, but if you go down there and play well, you must be a ball player.”

Despite being away from his hometown for the better part of the last decade, Hopper remains beloved around Shelby with many keeping up to date as to his progress.

“Everyone around town knows him, his family. He’s a Hopper, it’s one of those names everyone knows, and everyone knows they can (play football),” Young said. “He’s a well-rounded player and a great person who loves his family. Whether he was in Gaffney or Roswell, Georgia, we kept up and took a lot of pride in what he’s doing. We can’t wait to see where he winds up (following the NFL Draft).”

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Ty'Ron Hopper: Missouri linebacker backed by hometown of Shelby, N.C.