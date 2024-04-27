NFL draft grade for Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd pick is not clear-cut

The NFL draft grades are flying off keyboards for football analysts who have been studying film and comparing players over the past several months. USA TODAY Sports has a draft grade for the Green Bay Packers’ selection of USC running back MarShawn Lloyd at pick No. 88 in Friday’s third round.

“As a complementary back who can keep Josh Jacobs fresh, Lloyd brings big-play potential thanks to his shiftiness and sharp cuts. With the rest of its offense in a good spot, Green Bay can afford to take this flier.”

The grade: B.

However, that last note about this pick being a “flier” doesn’t really seem to match either the grade or, for that matter, Lloyd’s talent. Some analysts felt Lloyd was the best running back on the board at this draft. That’s not a flier; that’s a solid contributor. The draft grade also seems to be based partly on the Packers having some flexibility on their roster. The pick is therefore analyzed more through the lens of the team’s situation, and less through the prism of the player himself and his quality.

MarShawn Lloyd is better than a “flier.” Now he’ll get a chance to prove it.

