NFL draft bio for defensive back Kamal Hadden

The 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Maritus Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden is projected as a 2024 NFL draft pick.

Hadden played for the Vols from 2021-23 after transferring from Independence Community College and originally signing with Auburn.

During his final season at Tennessee, he was tied for a team lead in interceptions (3) and returned one interception for a touchdown.

Hadden started seven games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He also led Tennessee in pass deflections and recorded 19 tackles, including 13 solo tackles.

In 2022, Hadden appeared in nine games and made six starts. He recorded 51 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, three pass deflections, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he played in seven games and made two starts, recording 17 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one interception.

