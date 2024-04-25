How to watch 2024 NFL draft
The 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.
The first round is slated for Thursday and will begin at 8 p.m. EDT. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are scheduled for Saturday (noon EDT).
ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will televise the three-day draft from Detroit.
NFL draft projections for nine former Vols can be viewed here. Three Vols are projected to be selected in the NFL draft: Quarterback Joe Milton III, running back Jaylen Wright and defensive back Kamal Hadden.
READ: 2024 NFL draft order for rounds 1-7
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports