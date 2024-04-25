How to watch 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

The first round is slated for Thursday and will begin at 8 p.m. EDT. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are scheduled for Saturday (noon EDT).

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will televise the three-day draft from Detroit.

Live stream on Fubo TV

NFL draft projections for nine former Vols can be viewed here. Three Vols are projected to be selected in the NFL draft: Quarterback Joe Milton III, running back Jaylen Wright and defensive back Kamal Hadden.

READ: 2024 NFL draft order for rounds 1-7

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire