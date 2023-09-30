NFL draft analyst tabs Georgia DB as having a ‘breakout season’

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid thinks that Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kamari Lassiter is having a breakout season for the Dawgs. Lassiter, a junior, is Georgia’s top cornerback.

According to Reid, Lassiter has only allowed two catches for six yards this season. Lassiter and the Bulldogs have not faced a tough slate through the first four games of the season. Georgia has played at home against UT Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB to start the 2023 college football season.

To date, Lassiter has nine tackles and two pass deflections. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is an excellent tackler in open space and is working to establish himself as a dominant cornerback in coverage.

Georgia’s defense has allowed 195.2 passing yards per game entering the Auburn game. The Bulldogs have the No. 39 pass defense, in yardage, in the nation.

The Bulldogs’ pass defense is more impressive when you evaluate it according to passing efficiency. The Dawgs have the No. 9 pass defense when ranked by pass efficiency allowed (95.56).

Georgia’s pass defense has a big opportunity to put on a show against Auburn, who does not have a 100-yard passer against a Power Five opponent since Oct. 29, 2022.

#Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter has only allowed two catches for six yards into his coverage through four games this year. Another name in the 2024 CB class having a breakout season so far. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 29, 2023

Kamari Lassiter is already projected to be one of the top Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire