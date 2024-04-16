NFL draft analyst says Graham Barton is the pick for the Steelers

When it comes to the NFL draft few guys are as connected as Tony Pauline. So when Pauline was talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2024 NFL draft, we paid attention.

Pauline shared what he had been hearing from around the league about the Steelers first-round pick and according to him, the belief is the guy the Steelers want is Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton.

If Barton is on the board when the Steelers go on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, it makes perfect sense for the Steelers to pull the trigger. Barton has been an elite left tackle in college but was placed there out of need after a strong freshman year at center. Given the Steelers need a center and an offensive tackle, Barton would give Pittsburgh a ton of positional flexibility.

At this point, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the Steelers are going to draft an offensive lineman but whether it is an offensive tackle or a center remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire