NFL combine: 40-yard dash, DB and TE workouts, latest news and more

The 2024 NFL scouting combine is well underway in Indianapolis as workouts began Thursday and continue through the weekend.

On Friday, the defensive backs and tight ends will take the field for workouts. But expect the quarterbacks, who will speak with media, to soak up the bulk of the attention.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the weekend (all times ET and broadcast on NFL Network):

Today: Defensive backs/tight ends, started at 3 p.m.

Saturday: Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs, 1 p.m.

Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m.

Who will boost their stock? Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.