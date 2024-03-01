Advertisement
NFL combine: 40-yard dash, DB and TE workouts, latest news and more

Yahoo Sports Staff
The 2024 NFL scouting combine is well underway in Indianapolis as workouts began Thursday and continue through the weekend.

On Friday, the defensive backs and tight ends will take the field for workouts. But expect the quarterbacks, who will speak with media, to soak up the bulk of the attention.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the weekend (all times ET and broadcast on NFL Network):

Today: Defensive backs/tight ends, started at 3 p.m.

Saturday: Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs, 1 p.m.

Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m.

Who will boost their stock? Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.

    Nate Wiggins came in very light at 173 pounds and then smoked a 4.29 40-yard dash. It’ll be very curious to see how the weight vs speed factors in the buzz.

    Maybe Nate Wiggins was right

    Clemson DB Nate Wiggins said he recently ran a 4.27 40-yard dash. He just ran a 4.29 in his first attempt at the combine. Do with that what you will

    Quinyon Mitchell just made himself a ton of money with a 4.33 40-yard dash. The Toledo product is one of the few projected first-round prospects who didn't play at a Power 5 school, but his incredible ball skills had him on the map as a first-round player on film. Now he has the 4.33 and a 38-inch vertical to put him on the map as a more common name for the top-15 of the upcoming draft. Expect to see Mitchell's name called early when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

    Toledo DB Quinyon Mitchell goes 4.33 in 40

    Remember the name Quinyon Mitchell. The Toledo defensive back is No. 16 overall on Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice's big board, and he just ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash — fastest time (so far) this year in Indy.

    Rutgers' Max Melton jumped HOW far?

  • Charles McDonald

    Previewing this CB class as they start to work out

    We're about to watch the defensive backs work out at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out our breakdown of the top cornerbacks in this year's class:

    Some of these combine questions feel like they're best-suited on Super Bowl Media Night. Kudos to Washington WR Rome Odunze for playing the game well.

    At least one high-profile QB isn't shy about throwing in Indy.

    Possible first-round pick: Combine bench press setup is 'unacceptable'

    Darius Robinson, Missouri EDGE and potential first-round pick, is making it be known he wasn't happy with the bench press setup at the combine, where he did 21 reps

    Speaking of tight ends with big upside ...

    Georgia's Brock Bowers is the runaway TE1 of this draft. The only question is if he'll land in the draft's top 10. Here's what he measured at:

    Height: 6-3 1/8
    Weight: 243
    Arm: 32.75
    Hand: 9.75
    Wingspan: 78.25

    This needs to be on a T-shirt. 🤣

    There might be concern from teams about Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. He officially weighed 173 pounds.

    He'll gain more eyes during the workouts, particularly in the 40-yard dash. He made quite the claim on his best time.

  • Jori Epstein

    QB Caleb Williams is skipping the medical evaluations at the scouting combine this week. Instead, he'll do the tests during team visits with the franchises considering his services.

  • Charles Robinson

    Florida State d-lineman Jared Verse lived up to his early first-round billing, according to the personnel buzz I heard in Indy. Yes, he struggled in the 3-cone, but Verse left a nice overall impression with his other drills. His skills and measurables are too hard to ignore.

  • Jori Epstein

    What are QB plans for Falcons, Steelers?

    There are different ways to fix an NFL offense. And while it’s too soon to say whether the Steelers, Falcons, both or neither turn around their attacks in 2024, it’s not too soon to acknowledge how different their offseason quarterback rhetoric is.

    The Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ranked 27th in passer rating (83.4) last season while the Steelers’ Kenny Pickett ranked 28th (81.4). Atlanta has continued to hammer the need to bolster their quarterbacks room, general manager Terry Fontenot saying they it’s “critical to get that position right… we haven’t shied away from that.” New head coach Raheem Morris agreed in no uncertain terms: “If we had better quarterback play last year in Atlanta, I might not be standing here.”

    Steelers general manager Omar Khan, meanwhile, pledged “full faith” in Pickett after a season which he said showed “obviously there were some issues with the offense.” Khan suggested the remedy would arrive via his new offensive coordinator, who is none other than … last year’s Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, the very man who oversaw Ridder’s shaky season.

    The biggest question remaining: Who will quarterback Atlanta in 2024? Count Justin Fields among those eager for the answer.

  • Charles McDonald

    Defensive backs and tight ends work out Friday beginning at 3 p.m. ET

    Here's my look at which prospects to keep an eye out for in a loaded CB class

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates a big pass breakup in the endzone during the Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the top cornerback prospects in this class. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    That wraps up Day 1 of combine workouts (Defensive linemen, linebackers)

    Standout performers of the day:

    Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson:

    4.48 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split)
    34.5-inch vertical
    10'8'' broad

    Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner:

    4.46 40-yard dash
    40.5-inch vertical
    10'7'' broad

    Florida State DT Braden Fiske:

    4.78 40-yard dash
    4.37 short shuttle
    33.5-inch vertical
    9'9'' broad

    NC State LB Payton Wilson:

    4.43 40-yard dash
    34.5-inch vertical
    9'11'' broad

    Dallas Turner's hot 4.47 run in the 40 got Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's attention. His excitement was briefly captured by the NFL Network camera. I can see Turner being in play at draft pick No. 4, where the Cardinals currently sit in Round 1, or an Arizona trade back.

    (Sidenote: Coaches/GMs are rarely thrilled when caught expressing workout emotion.)

    Well this was prescient on NC State LB Payton Wilson:

    More on Day 1 workout winner Wilson from Charles Robinson:

    Dallas Turner's official 40 time checks in a 4.46 seconds, with a 1.54 10-yard split.

    He's projected as a top-15 pick, according to Yahoo's latest NFL mock draft. But he may be on the rise ...

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dallas Turner is having a scorching combine so far:

    • 4.47 40-yard dash (unofficial)

    • 40.5 inch vertical jump

    • 10-feet, 7-inch broad jump

    Minutes later, NC State's Payton Wilson tops Turner's time as the fastest of the day for any position:

  • Jason Owens

    And here's Alabama All-America edge rusher Dallas Turner with a 4:47. An elite pass rushing prospect who could go top 10.

  • Jason Owens

    Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper turned some heads with an unofficial 4.52 40. He could potentially be the first linebacker off the board.

  • Charles Robinson

    The QBs will take center stage at the combine later this week. But the chatter is already out there on a supposed "slide" for Carolina QB Drake Maye, a frontrunner for the No. 1 pick. Here's what I told Jason Fitz on the "Inside Coverage" podcast on the Zero Blitz Network:

    "I just had lunch with a guy who has been one of [Maye's] biggest backers forever, who said he's going to be a top-two pick and he's been telling me this going on a year, and now he's saying, 'I don't know ... he might actually slide a bit."

    Linebackers are the final position group to work out today.

    Alabama's Dallas Turner is already opening eyes 👀

    The Broncos appear to be exploring all options at quarterback, if those they're unlikely to attain:

    Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson earlier this week had this assessment of Sean Payton and the Broncos:

    The sense I get is the jury is still out on “second tier” quarterbacks like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix; they could both solidify their draft stock as first-round picks (albeit with varying ranges in Round 1) in the coming days and weeks. There’s also the lingering possibility that one player could slide in the process, possibly North Carolina’s Drake Maye, offering the Broncos an opportunity to make a move up from the No. 12 spot to get their next quarterback. And then there’s the outlying chance that Denver could make a staggering move from 12 into the top two or three picks, which would require a package of high draft picks and potentially a star player to get done.

    Chop Robinson's 40-time officially upgraded to 4.48.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Penn State defensive lineman Chop Robinson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Penn State's Chop Robinson doesn't need to run again in Indy after his first attempt in the 40-yard dash.

    Here's what our Nate Tice had to say about his 39th ranked overall prospect:

    Robinson projects as more of a designated pass rusher-type who makes his living in passing situations, while treating run plays as intermissions until the next time he can get after the quarterback. Robinson is twitchy and explosive, he bursts at the snap of the ball and can quickly drive blockers back, with some auxiliary pass moves to help balance out his pass-rush arsenal. Robinson is neutral-at-best against the run, which limits how high I can put him, but he provides wildly different skills than other edge defenders in the same range. His “pass rush-first, second and third” style reminds me a bit of Yannick Ngakoue.

    Be ready, o-linemen. And keep your head on a swivel, QBs.

  • Jori Epstein

    As we watch the talented crop of defensive linemen, we ask ourselves: Which running backs will they be looking to stop?

    Conversations with agents, execs and coaches around the NFL suggest the backs they'll face won't be handsomely paid. Last year's running back market depression is expected to become the rule rather than the exception. One AFC coach said they believe running backs must be able to create scoring scenarios independently rather than just in concert with teammates, while a top agent said they believe teams will increasingly pay offensive linemen rather than RBs to spur the run game. This strategy will make the evaluation of this year's draft-worthy running backs (with their affordable multiyear contracts) that much more crucial.

  • Charles McDonald

    This defensive line class is FAST. There may not have been a ton of flying 40-yard dash times, but there are some blazing fast 10-yard split times, which matters more for trying to project how fast players can explode off of the snap of the ball. Ten d-linemen, who mostly profile as interior defensive linemen, have hit 1.75 seconds or less in the 10-yard split, which would put them all in at least the 50th percentile for the 10-yard split amongst defensive tacles, according to Mockdraftable.

  • Charles Robinson

    Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins ran a faster time in his second 40-yard dash. That means he likely can get under that time too.

    His first attempt:

    Sounds like Oregon DE/EDGE Brandon Dorlus is turning some heads.

    Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's X handle had some fun with each other. Tom Brady isn't the only one allowed to goof on his 40-time on Thursday.

    Florida State DT Braden Fiske is having a nice workout today.

  • Charles Robinson

    Official measurements for mammoth Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat:

    Sweat, according to the NFL Network, declined to make a second run in the 40-yard dash. Here's how he did in his lone attempt:

    Texas Tech's Tyler Owens made a choice in speaking his mind at the combine. 🤔 His chat session with reporters Thursday is making the rounds on social media.

    Scouting combine measureables

    Size matters in the NFL. Take a look at the thread on some of the prospects' official measurements from Indy, starting with Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. and picking up with the defensive linemen who are working out today.