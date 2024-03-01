Charles Robinson
NFL combine: 40-yard dash, DB and TE workouts, latest news and more
The 2024 NFL scouting combine is well underway in Indianapolis as workouts began Thursday and continue through the weekend.
On Friday, the defensive backs and tight ends will take the field for workouts. But expect the quarterbacks, who will speak with media, to soak up the bulk of the attention.
Here's the schedule for the rest of the weekend (all times ET and broadcast on NFL Network):
Today: Defensive backs/tight ends, started at 3 p.m.
Saturday: Quarterbacks/wide receivers/running backs, 1 p.m.
Sunday: Offensive line, 1 p.m.
Who will boost their stock? Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash? What will the storyline of this week at Lucas Oil Stadium be? Yahoo Sports is on the ground and bringing you live updates.
Nate Wiggins came in very light at 173 pounds and then smoked a 4.29 40-yard dash. It’ll be very curious to see how the weight vs speed factors in the buzz.
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
83. #Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
Height: 6-1 3/8
Weight: 173
Arm: 30 4/8
Hand: 9
Wingspan: 74 2/8
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Maybe Nate Wiggins was right
Clemson DB Nate Wiggins said he recently ran a 4.27 40-yard dash. He just ran a 4.29 in his first attempt at the combine. Do with that what you will
Oh my, Nate Wiggins. 4.29u. Wow.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sgCVDjfADE
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Charles McDonald
Quinyon Mitchell just made himself a ton of money with a 4.33 40-yard dash. The Toledo product is one of the few projected first-round prospects who didn't play at a Power 5 school, but his incredible ball skills had him on the map as a first-round player on film. Now he has the 4.33 and a 38-inch vertical to put him on the map as a more common name for the top-15 of the upcoming draft. Expect to see Mitchell's name called early when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Toledo DB Quinyon Mitchell goes 4.33 in 40
Remember the name Quinyon Mitchell. The Toledo defensive back is No. 16 overall on Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice's big board, and he just ran 4.33 in the 40-yard dash — fastest time (so far) this year in Indy.
4.33u ‼️@ToledoFB DB Quinyon Mitchell was FLYING.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/We7EdoMm5s
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Unofficial 4.39 40-yd dash on Hardy’s first run today. Smoked it. https://t.co/icmgwY8su9
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Rutgers' Max Melton jumped HOW far?
SHEEEESH.@RFootball DB Max Melton with the 11'4"u broad.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IXFVe3BLf4
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Charles McDonald
Previewing this CB class as they start to work out
We're about to watch the defensive backs work out at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out our breakdown of the top cornerbacks in this year's class:
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Some of these combine questions feel like they're best-suited on Super Bowl Media Night. Kudos to Washington WR Rome Odunze for playing the game well.
For some reason Rome Odunze was asked if he could land a plane in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/CeF0Y3OzTB
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
At least one high-profile QB isn't shy about throwing in Indy.
Penix has been a star this week, per multiple teams, in interviews. Will be throwing on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/H5h6hU1e6T
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 1, 2024
- Charles McDonald
losing recipes!!! https://t.co/KOCaWVZANB
— charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Possible first-round pick: Combine bench press setup is 'unacceptable'
Darius Robinson, Missouri EDGE and potential first-round pick, is making it be known he wasn't happy with the bench press setup at the combine, where he did 21 reps
This is not an accurate reflection of my bench press, the set up at the combine is unacceptable! The rack and bar is uneven with the J-Hooks, and the bench moves with the carpet floor! I will be doing this again at my pro day March 22nd! https://t.co/CIFJwRrIh9
— Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) March 1, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Speaking of tight ends with big upside ...
TE2 Sanders is running around with a pair of catcher's mitt hands. 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/ibRMtLEN8g
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
“Going out there to manhandle somebody makes you feel good about yourself.”
Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders takes pride in his blocking and enjoys it in the wide zone. https://t.co/66GnfGMSiG pic.twitter.com/fH7e1wNfwh
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 29, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Georgia's Brock Bowers is the runaway TE1 of this draft. The only question is if he'll land in the draft's top 10. Here's what he measured at:
Height: 6-3 1/8
Weight: 243
Arm: 32.75
Hand: 9.75
Wingspan: 78.25
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This needs to be on a T-shirt. 🤣
“You don’t want to game plan for me — you want to game plan with me.”
I caught up with North Carolina QB Drake Maye at the combine for @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q2fJR2yUCE
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024
- Charles Robinson
There might be concern from teams about Clemson CB Nate Wiggins. He officially weighed 173 pounds.
Wiggins came in pretty light in the weight department. https://t.co/71p5pbvgCq
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
He'll gain more eyes during the workouts, particularly in the 40-yard dash. He made quite the claim on his best time.
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins on the fastest 40 time he’s clocked in pre-draft training:
“4.27” 👀 pic.twitter.com/aoj0AHgSdu
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that #Bama All-American CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, sources say. McKinstry won’t work out in Indy, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be 100% before training camp. pic.twitter.com/EaQaqMCgFC
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Player correspondent Caleb Williams asking the tough questions to former teammate Brenden Rice at the NFL combine 😂 pic.twitter.com/j3HZLNgl5n
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2024
- Jori Epstein
QB Caleb Williams is skipping the medical evaluations at the scouting combine this week. Instead, he'll do the tests during team visits with the franchises considering his services.
USC QB Caleb Williams is skipping the medical evaluation process at the combine this week. He says he’ll go through medicals during team visits with teams considering drafting himpic.twitter.com/lPUTK7bkaK
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 1, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Florida State d-lineman Jared Verse lived up to his early first-round billing, according to the personnel buzz I heard in Indy. Yes, he struggled in the 3-cone, but Verse left a nice overall impression with his other drills. His skills and measurables are too hard to ignore.
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
50. #FloridaState DE Jared Verse
Height: 6-3 7/8
Weight: 254
Arm: 33.50
Hand: 9.88
Wingspan: 79.50
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
- Jori Epstein
What are QB plans for Falcons, Steelers?
There are different ways to fix an NFL offense. And while it’s too soon to say whether the Steelers, Falcons, both or neither turn around their attacks in 2024, it’s not too soon to acknowledge how different their offseason quarterback rhetoric is.
The Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ranked 27th in passer rating (83.4) last season while the Steelers’ Kenny Pickett ranked 28th (81.4). Atlanta has continued to hammer the need to bolster their quarterbacks room, general manager Terry Fontenot saying they it’s “critical to get that position right… we haven’t shied away from that.” New head coach Raheem Morris agreed in no uncertain terms: “If we had better quarterback play last year in Atlanta, I might not be standing here.”
Steelers general manager Omar Khan, meanwhile, pledged “full faith” in Pickett after a season which he said showed “obviously there were some issues with the offense.” Khan suggested the remedy would arrive via his new offensive coordinator, who is none other than … last year’s Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, the very man who oversaw Ridder’s shaky season.
The biggest question remaining: Who will quarterback Atlanta in 2024? Count Justin Fields among those eager for the answer.
- Charles McDonald
Defensive backs and tight ends work out Friday beginning at 3 p.m. ET
Here's my look at which prospects to keep an eye out for in a loaded CB class
- Yahoo Sports Staff
That wraps up Day 1 of combine workouts (Defensive linemen, linebackers)
Standout performers of the day:
Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson:
4.48 40-yard dash (1.54 10-yard split)
34.5-inch vertical
10'8'' broad
Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner:
4.46 40-yard dash
40.5-inch vertical
10'7'' broad
Florida State DT Braden Fiske:
4.78 40-yard dash
4.37 short shuttle
33.5-inch vertical
9'9'' broad
NC State LB Payton Wilson:
4.43 40-yard dash
34.5-inch vertical
9'11'' broad
- Charles Robinson
Dallas Turner's hot 4.47 run in the 40 got Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's attention. His excitement was briefly captured by the NFL Network camera. I can see Turner being in play at draft pick No. 4, where the Cardinals currently sit in Round 1, or an Arizona trade back.
(Sidenote: Coaches/GMs are rarely thrilled when caught expressing workout emotion.)
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Well this was prescient on NC State LB Payton Wilson:
side note, I can’t wait to watch Payton Wilson run the 40. pic.twitter.com/f2F6yEHGhu
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 27, 2024
More on Day 1 workout winner Wilson from Charles Robinson:
🔥🔥🔥
40-yd: 4.43
10-yd: 1.54
Vert: 34.5 https://t.co/W31gEGOZQK
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Top 40-yard dash times for #NFLCombine linebackers
1) Payton Wilson, @PackFootball: 4.43
2) Dallas Turner, @AlabamaFTBL: 4.46
3) Kalen DeLoach, @FSUFootball: 4.47
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dallas Turner's official 40 time checks in a 4.46 seconds, with a 1.54 10-yard split.
He's projected as a top-15 pick, according to Yahoo's latest NFL mock draft. But he may be on the rise ...
Possibly your top defensive player...
40-yd: 4.46
10-yd: 1.54
Vert: 40.5 (lord have mercy) https://t.co/wRC0RXPlwl
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dallas Turner is having a scorching combine so far:
4.47 40-yard dash (unofficial)
40.5 inch vertical jump
10-feet, 7-inch broad jump
Dallas Turner beating out a c couple @AlabamaFTBL boys. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jNEi2T5j6f
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Minutes later, NC State's Payton Wilson tops Turner's time as the fastest of the day for any position:
A new Day 1 leader.
Payton Wilson of @PackFootball with a 4.44u. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lValfnTQGT
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
And here's Alabama All-America edge rusher Dallas Turner with a 4:47. An elite pass rushing prospect who could go top 10.
4.47u
Dallas Turner just put everyone on notice.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6sKrmeh6SQ
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Jason Owens
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper turned some heads with an unofficial 4.52 40. He could potentially be the first linebacker off the board.
4.52u for Edgerrin Cooper, the LB out of @AggieFootball 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2BGgS10BDz
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
- Charles Robinson
The QBs will take center stage at the combine later this week. But the chatter is already out there on a supposed "slide" for Carolina QB Drake Maye, a frontrunner for the No. 1 pick. Here's what I told Jason Fitz on the "Inside Coverage" podcast on the Zero Blitz Network:
"I just had lunch with a guy who has been one of [Maye's] biggest backers forever, who said he's going to be a top-two pick and he's been telling me this going on a year, and now he's saying, 'I don't know ... he might actually slide a bit."
- Yahoo Sports Staff
TOP 5 FASTEST Defensive Ends at the 2024 #NFLCombine
Chop Robinson (Penn State): 4.48
Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State): 4.57
Jared Verse (Florida State): 4.58
Xavier Thomas (Clemson): 4.62
Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss): 4.63 pic.twitter.com/sowCMX9Xyj
— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Linebackers are the final position group to work out today.
Alabama's Dallas Turner is already opening eyes 👀
Here you go:
DALLAS TURNER - SLOW MO🎥
40 1/2 inch vertical🚀 pic.twitter.com/4vsO1UdiiP
— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 29, 2024
Alabama Edge Dallas Turner just nailed his second broad jump. Full sequence here. 10’7” 💪 pic.twitter.com/e9JI1iwIRO
— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Top 40-yard dash times for #NFLCombine defensive linemen
1) Chop Robinson, @PennStateFball: 4.48
2) Mohamed Kamara, @CSUFootball: 4.57
3) Jared Verse, @FSUFootball: 4.58
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh scouting some talent at the combine with his son 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vdZHwxNUY4
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 29, 2024
- Jason Owens
The Broncos appear to be exploring all options at quarterback, if those they're unlikely to attain:
As @mikeklis9news first reported, the Broncos met with every potential first-round QB at the NFL Combine, including:
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
Bo Nix
Michael Penix Jr.
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 29, 2024
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson earlier this week had this assessment of Sean Payton and the Broncos:
The sense I get is the jury is still out on “second tier” quarterbacks like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix; they could both solidify their draft stock as first-round picks (albeit with varying ranges in Round 1) in the coming days and weeks. There’s also the lingering possibility that one player could slide in the process, possibly North Carolina’s Drake Maye, offering the Broncos an opportunity to make a move up from the No. 12 spot to get their next quarterback. And then there’s the outlying chance that Denver could make a staggering move from 12 into the top two or three picks, which would require a package of high draft picks and potentially a star player to get done.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Chop Robinson's 40-time officially upgraded to 4.48.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State's Chop Robinson doesn't need to run again in Indy after his first attempt in the 40-yard dash.
Seeing DL Chop Robinson run a 4.49u 40 at Combine 😳
📺: 2024 #NFLCombine on NFL Network
📱: Stream on #NFLPluspic.twitter.com/DJZ1GBYOkU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 29, 2024
Chop Robinson pic.twitter.com/U5AP3iskY5
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
Here's what our Nate Tice had to say about his 39th ranked overall prospect:
Robinson projects as more of a designated pass rusher-type who makes his living in passing situations, while treating run plays as intermissions until the next time he can get after the quarterback. Robinson is twitchy and explosive, he bursts at the snap of the ball and can quickly drive blockers back, with some auxiliary pass moves to help balance out his pass-rush arsenal. Robinson is neutral-at-best against the run, which limits how high I can put him, but he provides wildly different skills than other edge defenders in the same range. His “pass rush-first, second and third” style reminds me a bit of Yannick Ngakoue.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Be ready, o-linemen. And keep your head on a swivel, QBs.
The fastest defensive tackles at the Combine 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/uy31kl6boj
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 29, 2024
- Jori Epstein
As we watch the talented crop of defensive linemen, we ask ourselves: Which running backs will they be looking to stop?
Conversations with agents, execs and coaches around the NFL suggest the backs they'll face won't be handsomely paid. Last year's running back market depression is expected to become the rule rather than the exception. One AFC coach said they believe running backs must be able to create scoring scenarios independently rather than just in concert with teammates, while a top agent said they believe teams will increasingly pay offensive linemen rather than RBs to spur the run game. This strategy will make the evaluation of this year's draft-worthy running backs (with their affordable multiyear contracts) that much more crucial.
- Charles McDonald
This defensive line class is FAST. There may not have been a ton of flying 40-yard dash times, but there are some blazing fast 10-yard split times, which matters more for trying to project how fast players can explode off of the snap of the ball. Ten d-linemen, who mostly profile as interior defensive linemen, have hit 1.75 seconds or less in the 10-yard split, which would put them all in at least the 50th percentile for the 10-yard split amongst defensive tacles, according to Mockdraftable.
- Charles Robinson
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins ran a faster time in his second 40-yard dash. That means he likely can get under that time too.
Kris Jenkins runs a 4.91 40-yard dash on his second attempt, beating his first run by more than a tenth of a second. pic.twitter.com/Y8PN1VrVgU
— Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) February 29, 2024
His first attempt:
Kris Jenkins with a 5.02 40-yard dash pic.twitter.com/InD2wTxfWU
— Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Sounds like Oregon DE/EDGE Brandon Dorlus is turning some heads.
keep an eye on Brandon Dorlus during this process! https://t.co/HdwcfvCVsx
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 29, 2024
Brandon Dorlus from Oregon just ran a 4.85 40 yard dash.
Stock📈
pic.twitter.com/C1u6Ex6SFF
— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's X handle had some fun with each other. Tom Brady isn't the only one allowed to goof on his 40-time on Thursday.
whoops 😅 https://t.co/XaWH8bp2fn pic.twitter.com/gmWUY7MEkE
— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Best vertical jump of the day so far: 38 INCHES by @OleMissFB DE Cedric Johnson 👏 @Cedric02_
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Iz3spFq9Mg
— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Florida State DT Braden Fiske is having a nice workout today.
40-yd: 4.78
10-yd: 1.68
Vert: 33.5 https://t.co/aRJK0Ouszw
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
DT Braden Fiske just ran a 4.78u 40 at the Combine 😳
📺: 2024 #NFLCombine on NFL Network
📱: Stream on #NFLPluspic.twitter.com/DXUrNGqADU
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 29, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Official measurements for mammoth Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat:
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
24. #Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat
Height: 6-4 4/8
Weight: 366
Arm: 33.25
Hand: 10.12
Wingspan: 81.25
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
Sweat, according to the NFL Network, declined to make a second run in the 40-yard dash. Here's how he did in his lone attempt:
Blessing your feeds with T'Vondre Sweat running the 40 yard dash at 366 LBS
pic.twitter.com/rev0Sbx5uZ
— PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens made a choice in speaking his mind at the combine. 🤔 His chat session with reporters Thursday is making the rounds on social media.
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens, who's a favorite to post the fastest 40 at this year's NFL combine, doesn't "believe in space," as in "other planets," and feels flat-earth theories have some "valid points." pic.twitter.com/jE2jv9vyLv
— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 29, 2024
- Charles Robinson
Scouting combine measureables
Size matters in the NFL. Take a look at the thread on some of the prospects' official measurements from Indy, starting with Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. and picking up with the defensive linemen who are working out today.
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
1. #OhioState WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Height: 6-3 2/8
Weight: 209
Arm: 31.88
Hand: 9.50
Wingspan: 77.25
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
2. #Duke DT DeWayne Carter
Height: 6-2 3/8
Weight: 302
Arm: 33
Hand: 10.25
Wingspan: 79.12
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024
2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...
3. #MississippiState DT Jaden Crumedy
Height: 6-3 7/8
Weight: 301
Arm: 33
Hand: 9.50
Wingspan: 77.50
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 29, 2024